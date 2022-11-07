BOONE — Adam Church is making his Appalachian Theatre of the High Country debut on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the historic venue in downtown Boone.
The local favorite is the most recent artist added to the “App Theatre LIVE” series and promises an evening of “Country Music the Carolina Way!” when he takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. with five of his favorite musicians who call themselves “The Adam Church Band.”
“As a kid, my parents always took me to the Appalachian to watch movies, and I’m super-excited to perform in the newly-renovated theatre as an adult,” said Church. “It’s a dream come true, really, ‘cause I never imagined back then that I’d be playing there someday, but… here I am!”
Adam currently resides in nearby Zionville with his wife, Lauren, and their 3-year old daughter, Lilly.
A 2015 graduate of Appalachian State University, Church opened for fellow Mountaineer Luke Combs during his sold out 2021 concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium and has also performed pregame events for App State Football. Combs describes Church as “one of, if not the best human beings that I have ever met. He’s talented, he cares about other people; and he helped me when he didn’t have to.”
Growing up in and around the High Country, Adam Church is no stranger to the music scene. Adam was first introduced to another App State grad Eric Church’s music 15 years ago, and he has never looked back. Adam Church’s dream started the night that Eric Church played at Legends in Boone. It was Eric’s “Carolina” album release party and Adam said it couldn’t have been any more magical.
Adam also met longtime friend Luke Combs at Appalachian as they both started playing as a duo around the Boone area and in the local college bar scene. Eventually they formed Luke’s first band and released “The Way She Rides.” Church has been steadily playing around the southeastern United States and still performs with a few of the original band members in the group they formed with Combs about nine years ago.
Church released his debut single, “Goin’ Back To Carolina,” in September 2021 and followed it up with “When the Sun Goes Down on a Small Town,” written with country hit-makers Jonathan Singleton and Erik Dylan. It was released in July 2022 and has picked up solid traction.
“Last September saw the release of ‘Matters More,’” said Adam, “and just this past Friday, Nov. 4, we debuted our newest song, ‘Drinkin’ and Lonely.’ I can’t wait to bring all of these songs to my people, my family, and friends at the App Theatre. Together, these tunes give country music a true representation of who I am.” He believes that 2022 is “the year of Adam Church” as even more new music and unbelievable shows are on the horizon.
All tickets for the Adam Church concert are reserved seating at a price of $15. For tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theater’s eblast list and purchase memberships, visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.