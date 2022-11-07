adam church

Adam Church, a 2015 graduate of Appalachian State, during a performance.

 Photo by Brady McBride

BOONE — Adam Church is making his Appalachian Theatre of the High Country debut on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the historic venue in downtown Boone.

The local favorite is the most recent artist added to the “App Theatre LIVE” series and promises an evening of “Country Music the Carolina Way!” when he takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. with five of his favorite musicians who call themselves “The Adam Church Band.”

adam and luke.png

Adam Church and Luke Combs during a concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.