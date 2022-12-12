BOONE — No matter what the local weather forecast may predict, the Appalachian Theatre guarantees a “White Christmas” in the High Country when the beloved movie musical concludes its popular Holiday Classic Film Series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, in the historic theater on King Street.
The classic 1954 musical film was directed by Michael Curtiz and starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. Filmed in Technicolor, it features the songs of Irving Berlin, including a new version of the title song, "White Christmas," first introduced by Crosby in the 1942 film “Holiday Inn.”
Singers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis (Crosby and Kaye) join sister act Betty and Judy Haynes (Clooney and Ellen) to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont. There, they run into retired General Waverly (Dean Jagger), the boys' commander in World War II. They learn that Waverly is having financial difficulties; his quaint country inn is failing. The foursome of entertainers plan a yuletide miracle: a fun-filled musical extravaganza that's sure to put the General and his business in the black.
All the music and lyrics were written by Irving Berlin, who originally suggested a full-length movie based on his 1942 hit. Indeed, the centerpiece of “White Christmas” is the title number, which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1942. In addition, the ballad "Count Your Blessings" earned the picture its own Oscar nomination in the same category.
Another popular song was interpolated into the film from another medium. "Snow" was originally written for Ethel Merman in the Broadway musical, “Call Me Madam” with the title "Free" but was dropped in out-of-town tryouts. The melody and some of the words were kept, but the lyrics were changed to be more appropriate for a Christmas movie. In addition, the song "What Can You Do with a General?" was originally written for an un-produced project called “Stars on My Shoulders” but found a perfect home in “White Christmas.”
Produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures, the film is notable for being the first to be released in VistaVision, a widescreen cinematic process that entailed using twice the surface area of standard 35mm film.
“White Christmas” is the seventh and final movie scheduled by the theater on its holiday family and holiday classic series, the largest number of seasonal films programmed since the local landmark closed its doors in 2007. The titles were selected from hundreds of submissions by audience members and the general public in a survey conducted last summer.
“We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Allen Wealth Management,” said App Theatre’s Executive Director Suzanne Livesay. “They made the leap of faith with us by underwriting every single film, enabling affordable ticket prices to attract the largest possible audience.”
Films at the Appalachian Theatre are shown without movie previews or trailers, so attendees are encouraged to arrive a few minutes before the scheduled start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions. The general admission ticket price is $5 per person, and attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The running time of the film is two hours.
While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theater’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice.
