BOONE — No matter what the local weather forecast may predict, the Appalachian Theatre guarantees a “White Christmas” in the High Country when the beloved movie musical concludes its popular Holiday Classic Film Series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, in the historic theater on King Street.

The classic 1954 musical film was directed by Michael Curtiz and starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. Filmed in Technicolor, it features the songs of Irving Berlin, including a new version of the title song, "White Christmas," first introduced by Crosby in the 1942 film “Holiday Inn.”

