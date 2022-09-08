BOONE — Judy Garland fans throughout the High Country and beyond will get to see her second film in a row during Classic Movie Musical Month at the Appalachian Theatre when the 1954 version of “A Star is Born” is shown on Sept. 13 for the first time since its debut 67 years ago. It follows the recent screening of “The Wizard of Oz” at the historic landmark on King Street in downtown Boone.

Curtain is at 7 p.m. with a general admission ticket price of just $5. The Cinema Classics Series is generously sponsored by Nancy and Neil Schaffel.

