BOONE — Community members may see a white bus that is strikingly similar to a food truck roaming around Boone. But once they step inside they will quickly realize that the bus isn’t filled with food, but plants.
Earlier this year Marcella Mahoney opened a mobile plant store that can be found around Boone.
“I started Plant Bustique back in May of this year with a tremendous amount of support from family and friends. I got linked up with Mountain Bizworks here in town and took an introduction to business course to get a general idea of what I was about to get into,” Mahoney said.
The Plant Bustique is filled with plants that are for sale along with anything a plant parent might need to keep their babies alive. The idea for a mobile plant bus is incredibly unique, but it wasn’t what Mahoney originally envisioned her business to look like.
“The idea started much differently from what it ended up turning into. I originally wanted to start with a traditional brick and mortar store, but had been toying around with the idea of doing a mobile business,” Mahoney said. “Going mobile was definitely a more affordable option and the idea started to grow on me so we started planning outfitting a box truck until I saw someone doing a tiny home conversion on a short bus. That was it for me, mainly because it had windows, which was a significant expense for outfitting on the box truck.”
While the idea for her mobile business wasn’t the original idea it has been successful in Boone. On Nov. 25, the Plant Bustique was parked at Appalachian Mountain Brewery along with many other vendors. Throughout the day customers frequented the bus, some of which had previously bought from Mahoney.
Mahoney said her main inspiration for Plant Bustique was her passion for plants and wanting to share that passion “with our community.” The Plant Bustique draws in people who are searching for the more unique plants to fill their homes.
The hope for a permanent business still lives on for Mahoney who wants to open a physical location to provide plants to the community all year. Because plants can not survive in the cold, the Plant Bustique is not able to stay open everyday during the cold months, but Mahoney is coming up with ideas on how to keep her business running.
“We are approaching our off season for the bus, but are currently working on launching an online shop where we will start with doing local deliveries and eventually plan on getting into shipping. As of this week you can also find our plants and related items at a new shop downtown Boone called Always Afternoon.”
The Plant Bustique will be at the High Country Handmade Market on Dec.11 which will be at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center. For more information, visit plantbustique.com/.
