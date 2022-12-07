Plant Bustique 1

The Plant Bustique offers indoor plants to the community while stationed at local events.

 Photo by Piper Saunders

BOONE — Community members may see a white bus that is strikingly similar to a food truck roaming around Boone. But once they step inside they will quickly realize that the bus isn’t filled with food, but plants.

Earlier this year Marcella Mahoney opened a mobile plant store that can be found around Boone.

Plant Bustique 2

Marcella Mahoney poses with her favorite plant in her collection while inside the Plant Bustique.
Plant Bustique 3

Various plants are available at the Plant Bustique.
Plant Bustique 4

The Plant Bustique is slowing down for the winter months, but is working on ways to still offer costumers its services.

