BOONE — In 2019 Craig and Marlo Jennings, the new owners of Eleven80 Eatery, moved to Boone in search of a life change. Shortly after, the pandemic hit.
The two had big plans for their careers in the mountains. Marlo was going to open a hair salon and Craig was going to work remotely for an IT company. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, salons were out. As was the IT job. Suddenly, their plans were entirely out of the door.
With limited options, Craig and Marlo decided to take their box food truck that they had previously used for special occasions and turn it into a full time business.
“Starting in 2015 down in Raleigh, North Carolina, we purchased the box truck. And then we converted it into the Smokin J’s Barbecue food truck,” Craig said.
Smokin J’s initially started out as a project that Craig had with his mother. They took the truck to festivals and breweries on the weekends to have fun and share their barbecue.
“About two years into the year my mom got sick, she passed away,” Craig said. “We didn’t know what to do, because it was just kind of supposed to be like a family adventure.”
After a few years, they decided it was time for a change.
“Life is short. So we were like, ‘Hey, let’s move up here’,” Marlo said.
When all of their original plans fell through at the start of the pandemic, the couple took Smokin J’s and introduced it to the Boone community. They started out with the truck on King Street, which was met with some resistance as Craig said some tried to stop the food trick from being on King Street.
The two were not about to let that happen and Smokin J’s continued on.
“The community got word, they loved the food truck. So then they all kind of circled around it. And it was wonderful. And it started to pick up business,” Craig said.
After catering many weddings and events, the business was thriving and the two were in search of a brick and mortar location. There wasn’t much luck, however. Locations for a restaurant were hard to come by, Marlo noted.
“We were at an event at a winery and we met the previous owners of Eleven80,” Marlo said. “We met with them and they were interested in selling and the price was right.”
Craig and Marlo decided to take ownership of the restaurant and infused some of their own food into the menu at Eleven80 Eatery and have added some new items as well.
“For the first five months, we’ve done really well,” Craig said.
The new owners are planning to live music this summer.
Smokin J’s will be at several special events throughout the summer, including Appalachian Football Club games.
Craig and Marlo are in the process of opening another business: Aubrey’s, a soft serve ice cream truck.
“It came from a need for me wanting and craving soft serve, and not being able to get it anywhere other than McDonald’s,” Marlo said.
Aubrey’s is opening the second week in June and will be serving at the Boonerang Festival June 17 and 18. Aubrey’s will serve soft serve ice cream, dip cones, sundaes and milkshakes.
“We’ve got some fun things lined up with the ice cream truck, which we’re really excited about. Smokin J’s is still in operation. It’s not going anywhere,” Marlo said.
