BOONE — The 2020 Give A Kid A Coat campaign kicked off Jan. 3 by collecting coats during a live event with WGHP FOX8 and WKZL/ROCK 92 at the A Cleaner World located at 2527 Eastchester Drive in High Point. The 2020 campaign will end on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Residents wishing to participate in this year’s campaign can bring their outgrown coats or coats no longer being worn to any A Cleaner World location. Coats will be cleaned, repaired and given to The Salvation Army for distribution to needy children and adults.
This year, the campaign has again opened up to community and civic groups as well as churches that would like to collect coats and drop them off at any A Cleaner World location to be cleaned and distributed.
For additional information, call Dianne Berberich at (336) 841-4188.
