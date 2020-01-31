In the newly constructed mixed-use space known as the Forum on East King, Lauren Gioscio is hard at work creating not only her very own bridal shop, but also making sure Juniper James Bridal is an inclusive and environmentally friendly business.
“I knew we wanted to be inclusive,” Gioscio said. “We want people to come in and ask us for anything to feel lovely on their wedding day.”
Gioscio noted that the store will have mannequins representing different body types, bridal wear for the differently abled and merchandise for brides of various skin colors. Gioscio also stated that the store will be LGBTQ friendly.
“Gay, bi, gender fluid, straight, male, non-binary, female, black, white (you get the idea) … we’re honored to help style you, dress you and glam you up while maintaining great reverence for all the things that make you who you are,” Juniper James’ website states. “We want to celebrate you and your love. It’s as simple as that.”
The Juniper James Bridal shop, which is under construction, is planned to open in March, Gioscio said.
The name Juniper James comes from two of Gioscio’s children, a daughter named Juniper and a son named James Wyatt.
“My kids (and husband) are Korean,” Gioscio said. “It’s important to me to do work they can see themselves in.”
Wedding dresses will also be available for men who want to wear one on their special day, as well as having different types of non-gown bridal wear.
“This will be a celebratory safe space for anyone who wants to wear a gown or a pantsuit, a male who wears a gown, we are here for it,” Gioscio said.
A graduate of Appalachian State University with a degree in interior design, Gioscio said it’s a dream come true to design her own commercial space. In that design phase, Gioscio said the store will leave as little of an environmental footprint as possible.
“One of our mission statements is to be sustainably designed,” Gioscio said. “All the furnishings are second-hand and antique. We’ve not got anything in our space that has been new.”
“We have worked so hard to source the most perfect pieces for the shop, and we did it all without using a single piece of plastic,” Juniper James’ website states.
Gioscio is the sole owner and head stylist of the store. Lizzie Fowler will be director of operations and a stylist while Corinne Hyde will be event coordinator, according to the store’s website.
Previously, Gioscio worked at South’s Specialty Clothiers in the Boone Mall, which offers a bridal section, as well as Did Someone Say Party? in downtown Boone, which closed in late 2018 after owner Donna Cook retired.
“I decided to do one on my own, and (Cook) gave me her blessing,” Gioscio said.
In the months prior to opening, Gioscio has used Instagram not only as a marketing tool, but to create business contacts.
“The response I’ve gotten is so positive and so exciting,” Gioscio said. “I found all the designers I’ve wanted to work with through Instagram.”
Gioscio noted that she’s been on social media so much, her husband and kids have asked her not to be on the phone while at the dinner table.
Gioscio said the store hours will be Tuesdays from 12-8 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sundays and Mondays.
For more information on Juniper James, visit www.juniperjamesbridal.com.
