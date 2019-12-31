The sounds of heavy machines and the stopping of traffic for big trucks to enter or leave, while unappealing for some, mean someone is investing in a community. And in 2019, there were a lot of those sounds in Boone as new construction was one constant in the town and surrounding areas.
Boone, Appalachian State University and Watauga County are continually growing, with commercial and residential projects being built across the area totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.
“From the conversations we had with area businesses, 2019 was a strong year across most sectors of the community,” Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson said. “We had a strong tourism year that was bolstered by the pre-holiday snow last year and rode through a very successful summer, fall and early winter. Well over nine figures in active construction projects, both of a public and private nature, have provided some new life to our community.”
Unemployment numbers in Watauga County are among the lowest in the state, sitting at 3.1 percent as of October, according to the N.C.Department of Commerce, lower than the state average of 3.6 percent.
“Construction is booming in the High Country as well as on campus. New hotels, new apartments, new retail and office spaces are springing up,” said Paul Forte, Appalachian State University vice chancellor for business affairs.
Skip Greene of Greene Construction, a longtime Boone area construction company, said that in 2019, crews had to schedule concrete pourings two weeks in advance, as opposed to normally being able to do it as soon as possible, saying previously that was unheard of.
“This calendar year in Boone and Watauga County, with the millions of dollars put in for dormitories on campus and student housing for the community in general, has caused unprecedented growth,” Greene said.
“Real estate remains extremely hot,” said Charles Hardin, president and CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. “The residential market is at the best level since the recession and possibly ever. Commercial development is booming with new hotels and mixed use projects popping up in Blowing Rock and Boone. When this is combined with all the new construction on App State’s campus, it has been a great year for construction.”
In 2019, Watauga County, which covers the non-incorporated areas outside of Boone, Blowing Rock, Seven Devils and Beech Mountain, issued 1,449 permits through November 2019, up from 1,297 in all of 2018. The 1,449 permits are valued at $82.96 million, compared to a $103.5 million valuation in 2018.
Joe Furman, the director of the Watauga County Planning and Inspections and Economic Development, said that there were 163 single-family residence permits issued in 2018 and 146 issued in 2019 through November. Those numbers were up from the 125 in 2017 and between 100 and 105 from 2014-2016, Furman said. The median sale price of a residence in November 2019 was $282,000, according to the High Country Association of Realtors.
A total of 56 commercial permits in Watauga County were issued through November 2019, valued at $5.8 million, which includes additions, remodels and condominiums, but not townhouses. The total is slightly down from the 56 commercial permits valued at $6.92 million issued in 2018.
“The takeaways from the numbers are that building has steadily increased for the past few years, particularly in new single-family residential construction, which is a key indicator of the state of the economy,” Furman said. “I don’t see the slight drop in most of the numbers from last year to this as significant.”
“Townships with the most building activity are Watauga, New River and Blue Ridge,” Furman said.
Furman said the biggest project in the county’s jurisdiction is Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s 15,500-square-foot Student Support Services building, which he said is almost completed in a Dec. 13 statement. Another big project ongoing is an Echota building project with 150 dwelling units and amenities, plus constant building at Blue Ridge Mountain Club.
In the town of Boone, building permits were up from 422 in 2018 to 666 so far in 2019, according to info from the Boone Planning and Inspections Department through Dec. 17.
The valuation of Boone’s permits went up from $96.37 million in 2018 to $141.94 million in 2019, the department stated. The biggest increase came in new multi-family building permits, which saw the number go from seven permits valued at $59.7 million in 2018 to three permits worth $93.59 million so far in 2019.
Commercial renovation permits almost doubled in Boone in 2019, going from 233 (valued at $19.5 million) to 447 so far in 2019 (valued at $13.6 million).
“We have been busy this past year and we anticipate construction-related activity to be steady in the upcoming year based upon current applications,” said Jane Shook, director of Boone Planning and Inspections.
Leaders noted that a problem, albeit a good one, is how the volume of projects combined with low unemployment numbers have made for a tight job market for construction workers.
“We’ve certainly had to up our game when it comes to attracting bidders for our construction projects,” Forte said. “We’ve utilized additional methods, including reaching out to vendors at conferences, cold calls and engaging our alumni networks to encourage more qualified vendors to bid on our jobs. We’ve made some good choices with our construction partners and we have a dedicated and talented team of engineers and architects on staff overseeing each of these major projects.”
University, government projects
Construction began in 2019 for a multiphase, $191 million housing project that will replace seven residence halls at Appalachian State University. The project includes four large residence halls near Kidd Brewer Stadium, as well as a new parking deck that opened in the summer.
Other major campus projects include development of new athletic facilities at the old Watauga High School property, construction of a mixed-use north end zone facility at the stadium and renovations to Sanford Hall.
The town of Boone submitted a loan application to complete over $9 million in improvements to Howard Street in downtown Boone, and two town buildings — the Public Works building on East King Street and the police department on Blowing Rock Road — are on the market as the town prepares to build a new municipal complex in East Boone.
Watauga County’s new indoor recreation center is also taking shape, with an opening planned in 2020.
Retail
In 2019, the Boone area saw a diverse amount of growth in the retail sector. Jackson said the chamber has been encouraged by the expansion in the diversity of retail offerings over the last year.
Hobby Lobby — a national craft and home decor store — officially opened its doors in a 50,000-plus-square-foot space on Dec. 31, 2018. Based out of Oklahoma City, also includes items for hobbies such as picture framing and jewelry making as well as other items including fabrics, floral and and wedding supplies.
Common Good Company, a locally sourced arts and crafts store on King Street, opened on Aug. 1. Common Good Company offers three floors; the first floor is for shoppers, the second is an art gallery and the third floor was planned to be an art workshop space. Elizabeth’s Treasures is a local boutique store that opened in May. The store offers clothes, jewelry and gift items.
“We also have seen several businesses expand or renovate in their current location, or even take on additional space in a new space, which is a strong indicator of business growth and long-term sustainability,” Jackson said.
CW Home has been operated in the High Country since 2007, and opened a showroom and design center in April for Capehart and Washburn — a general contracting company.
“With Boone and Watauga County serving as one of the region’s most popular tourism destinations, it is helpful to us all when we see new endeavors started in the retail world, while also seeing those that are thriving seek to expand their footprint,” Jackson said. “It only makes our area a more diverse and locally driven shopping climate for all to enjoy.”
Health care
During an Aug. 28 Boone Area Chamber of Commerce event, Jacskon mentioned that health care was one of the areas in the community that has likely evolved more positively than any other local industry. This year was no exception, as several health offices in Boone saw growth.According to Vicki Stevens, with Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, the system saw a good amount of growth in the last year in the areas of facilities, programs, partnerships and new technology.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System announced in August that it is planning a $90 million expansion that includes current facility upgrades at Watauga Medical Center and new infrastructure. This plan includes a new bed tower adjacent to the emergency department, surgery suites, a new cardiovascular center and a new central energy plant. A phase two of the plan — not covered by the $90 million — was discussed and would potentially include a continuity clinic for primary care services, new space for orthopedics and sports medicine and the relocation of Appalachian Regional Internal Medicine Specialists.
Watauga Medical Center started a new Pediatric Hospitalist Program in April, obtained a PAXMAN Scalp Cooling System for cancer patients in May, installed a vivid 4-D cardiovascular ultrasound in July, its cancer program became a member of the University of North Carolina Cancer Care Network in November and the hospital acquired both 128-slice CT technology and a Navio robotic knee surgery system in the fall. ARHS also began partnering with Liberty Senior Living in October with its sale of the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge with the intent of establishing a retirement community. Additionally, the system opened AppFamily Medicine in November to provide comprehensive care for all ages.
Mountain Ear Hearing and Associates opened as a new business in the Boone Professional Center — formerly the Boone Healing Arts Center — in late October.
Samaritan’s Purse revealed plans in May for a new Boone-based medical clinic to treat employees and their families for international charity relief nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse. In October, Samaritan’s Purse opened a temporary Wake Forest Baptist Health medical clinic for employees to obtain routine and travel-based medical care until a more permanent option is available.
Real estate
The past year was booming for the housing market, as the High Country Association of Realtors stated in December that local realtors had sold more homes than in all of 2018. Additionally, 2019 is the ninth consecutive year of sales growth in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties. It is also the most homes sold in a year by realtors in more than a decade.
Home sales trending upward seemed to be the norm in 2019. During the month of November, the association stated that local realtors had sold more than 200 homes each month going back to May. The height had reached a peak in October when realtors sold 290 residential and multi-family homes — a record the association hadn’t seen since 2005, when realtors had sold 295 homes in a month.
High Country Association of Realtors also welcomed around 49 new members into the group as well as around four firms. While its membership is expanding, the Boone area saw growth in terms of real estate offices as well.
Blue Ridge Realty and Investments — a Boone-based company — opened a new office in Lenoir on Dec. 6. This brings the grand total of Blue Ridge Realty and Investments offices to six with locations in Banner Elk, Boone, Blowing Rock, Lenoir, Linville and West Jefferson. The company was presented with the 2018 Large Business of the Year award during the third annual High Country Economic Kickoff Breakfast in January, as it was noted by Boone Area Chamber President David Jackson that the company had “tremendous growth.”
Allen Tate Realtors announced on Sept. 10 that it had acquired Blowing Rock Investment Properties in Blowing Rock — previously an independent residential brokerage firm that was established in 2005 and served Blowing Rock, Boone and surrounding areas. While Allen Tate had 46 office locations throughout the Charlotte, Triad, Research Triangle area and part of South Carolina, its acquisition of the Blowing Rock agency marked its entry into the High Country.
Apartments
As Appalachian State University grows its student enrollment toward 20,000, apartment housing options in Boone are about to become more plentiful with several in-town options prepared to be built.
“It’s being driven by the growth of Appalachian State University,” said Bob Flanigan, project developer of King Street Flats, the mixed-use project on the corner of West King Street and College Street in downtown Boone. “Their population and student enrollment continues to expand and we see the university as pretty much maintaining their number of beds.”
Along with Flanigan’s King Street Flats, which is planned to open in summer 2020, a long-term student housing project on the other side of downtown is also going up. Rivers Walk on the corner of Burrell (formerly Water), Poplar Grove and Rivers streets, will have 146 residential units and 382 beds. Anticipated completion is in summer 2020.
In addition, projects are being planned for recently-purchased plots outside of downtown. Along Shadowline Drive, a vacant 7.8-acre tract was purchased in July for $4.875 million by a Tennessee developer. The plan is to build a five-story mixed-use complex, named The Connection, on the property that would include 174 residential units containing 562 bedrooms.
The former Subaru dealership along the N.C. 105 Extension adjacent to Quality Inn and La Quinta sold for $2.5 million in October to a Pittsburgh developer, who plans an $11 million, two-building project which will contain mixed-use space in one building, multi-family housing in the other and total 113 units and 186 bedrooms.
While student housing options in Boone make up the majority of the options, there are options for various groups of people that seek to meet the population’s needs.
For the non-student or recent graduate, the 184-unit, nine-building complex known as Skyline Terrace is located off Marich Lane in east Boone. Constructed in phases over 2018 and 2019, almost all of the buildings are finished as of December.
Lodging
Lodging options in Boone and Watauga County can be both plentiful and scarce, depending on the time of the year. In 2019, the area did well in drawing in customers to stay the night.2019 has been a great year in terms of occupancy and occupancy tax revenue for the county, probably one of the highest percentage increases I’ve seen in the last six to seven years,” said Wright Tilley, executive director of the Watauga and Boone Tourism Development Authority.
Watauga occupancy tax collections were up 14.79 percent and Boone was up 11.97 percent in 2019 through October, compared to the same time period in 2018, Tilley said.
Occupancy tax is the tax collected by local hotels, motels and other lodging options. Currently there are over 1,200 hotel rooms available in Boone, which average approximately 60 percent occupancy over the course of the year.
Tilley said hotel numbers were solid in 2019 due to strong consumer confidence and a lack of significant weather issues. In 2018, a tropical system cancelled a home Appalachian State University home football game, causing area lodging options to be empty on a weekend they were previously planned to be full.
October, the strongest lodging month of the year due to the fall foliage, was up 15 percent in Watauga occupancy tax collections in 2019 compared to 2018. Likewise, Boone was up 13.2 percent.
One new Boone hotel was added to the fold in 2019 as the West King Street boutique Horton Hotel went online early in the year.
“One of the frequently asked questions is what is the closest lodging property to downtown or (Appalachian State University),” Tilley said. “Having our first boutique hotel in downtown Boone has been really well received.”
Another hotel project will be completed in 2020 as the TownePlace Suites on the southern edge of town along Blowing Rock Road.
Other projects coming down the pipeline are the planned 105-room, four-story East King Street hotel at the corner of Hillside Drive, as well as the planned 70-room Marketplace hotel on the corner of King, Burrell (formerly Water) and Howard streets, which developer John Winkler said in early December will be submitted for approval in the near future.
Food & drink
One of the most prominent changes in 2019 is Booneshine’s relocation to Industrial Park Drive from its previous location on Winkler’s Creek Road. With its relocation, now Booneshine is able to cater to a greater number of patrons and host private parties.
“Our neighbors out here in Industrial Park are helping us out a great deal,” said Tim Herdklotz, Booneshine’s co-owner, at the opening of the taproom and restaurant in July. “That’s probably the most exciting thing is the community aspect of getting out here and supporting us.”
Ben and Jerry’s joined the lineup on King Street, along with Bald Guy Brew Co., which found a new location inside of Ransom Pub on King Street to not only bring fresh, locally brewed coffee to the community, but also highlight the importance of sustainable and fair trade coffee.
Lily’s Snack Bar is a bar and sandwich shop that opened in Boone on July 28 beside the Tapp Room on Blowing Rock Road.
Howard Station Bar and Barbecue has undergone construction and planning throughout 2019 for its opening that took place on Nov. 21.
The Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge officially opened on Feb. 13. There are two separate lounge spaces at The Horton, the Lobby Lounge and the Rooftop Lounge, both of which offer handcrafted cocktails, local brews and an assorted wine menu.
“We’re really excited that people are getting to know us,” said owner of The Horton, Denise Lovin. “We were excited to walk through our doors, but even more excited to welcome the community inside.”
Boone’s Macado’s location underwent an expansion in 2019, incorporating the space beside of the restaurant into a full bar area with seating, complete with a working garage door that allows for a small outdoor seating area ideal for the warm seasons of Boone.
High Country Greek opened on Bamboo Road in Boone in February 2019.
Camp Coffee opened a new location in Boone in November with two additional locations in Lenoir, which opened in June, and Blowing Rock, the first Camp Coffee venture that opened in 2010.
Recreation and entertainment
Entertainment and recreation in Boone made leaps in 2019, with the grand reopening of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Oct. 14. The first shows at the theatre, including John McEuen and the String Wizards and the U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors, were sold out.
“Our word for the year is gratitude,” said Vice Chair of the ATHC Board of Trustees Keith Martin. “2019 began with snow falling onto an open stage as masons worked to build new exterior walls. The numbers tell the story: eight years, 10 million dollars, 500+ volunteers, and thousands of donors combined to awaken a sleeping giant and breathe new life into the cultural arts scene eight decades after its 1938 opening. From John McEuen and Sam Bush to the Carolina Snowbelles and “It’s A Wonderful Life,” almost every event sold out all 628 seats, with much more to follow in 2020.”
The Watauga County Community Recreation Center, located at 231 Complex Drive in Boone, is still under construction with hopes of celebrating its grand opening in 2020. Throughout 2019, the recreation center saw construction such as the placement of its steel beams, the laying of its floor and the completion of its roof.
The Middle Fork Greenway is a project of Blue Ridge Conservancy, Blowing Rock and Boone that celebrated its trailhead opening on Nov. 6. Section 4A of the trail that stretches from Tweetsie Railroad to Sterling Creek Park has already been completed, and Section 4B is planned to be completed in 2020.
Foscoe Fishing Company and Outfitters is a year-round fishing and fly fishing outfitter that began stocking Orvis brand in 2019. Highland Outfitters moved its location to Boone from Linville, and hosted a soft opening as Boone’s only downtown fly fishing shop on Aug. 2. In order to appeal to the whole community and have a fun and inviting store, Highland Outfitters changed its name to Boone’s Fly Shop.
Other growth areasTwo insurance agencies underwent changes in 2019, as one came to the High Country for the first time, and the other company’s new office was constructed by VPC Builders.
Peak Insurance Group opened its firm in Boone in 2019 at 149 Jefferson Road, bringing new options for quality insurance.
“We have been known as Nationwide for three decades in our communities, but we are now more than Nationwide,” said Andrea Church Morrison, operations and managing agent of Peak Insurance. “We are able to offer other competitive carriers as well, including Travelers, National General, Liberty Mutual, AMTrust, Progressive and Met Life to name a few.”
Morrison also expressed gratitude to the community for welcoming Peak Insurance to Boone, and included that “by partnering (various insurance firms) together, we are able to combine our resources and leverage our relationships to better serve the needs of our clients.”
The Watauga County NC Farm Bureau’s new office building underwent construction this year by VPC Builders and Coffey Architecture, and it is currently being framed on the inside. Managing Agent Toby Oliver said that the office’s opening is planned for April 2020.
Award-winning experienced insurance agents Ben Mckethan, Bradley Myers, Cameron Smith, Tyler Jones, Eddie Alejandro, Jordan Rowan, Johnny Carson and Joey Lucas will move into the new office on the corner of the Highway 221 and State Farm Road intersection.
Mane Habit hair salon opened in Boone Mall in August, offering a variety of services to its patrons, such as one-step color services, texture services and hair extensions.
