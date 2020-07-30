LENOIR — A-1 Pest Control promoted Stephen Smith to Blowing Rock branch manager position as Casey Winkler steps into the director of operations position.
In his previous position as the Blowing Rock branch manager, Winkler was instrumental in transitioning his team into a new facility in Blowing Rock. Under his guidance as branch manager during the last four years, he has consistently met or exceeded all company sales and production goals set for his branch.
Winkler will be responsible for overseeing operation functions of all company branches and will work with the director of sales in all sales-related crossovers. Winkler brings with him many years of experience in the pest control industry, being qualified as a Commercial Certified Applicator for North Carolina. He has been with A-1 Pest Control for approximately 15 years and has received numerous letters of commendation from customers over the years.
Smith is replacing Winkler, and will be responsible for overseeing all operational and administrative functions of the Blowing Rock Branch of A-1 Pest Control. In his previous position as the service manager of the Blowing Rock branch, Smith was instrumental in assisting the branch manager in consistently meeting or exceeding all company sales and production goals set for the branch.
Smith brings with him many years of experience in the pest control industry as a qualified Commercial Certified Applicator for North Carolina. He has been with A-1 Pest Control for almost 13 years and has received numerous letters of commendation from customers over the years.
A-1 Pest Control specializes in residential and commercial pest control services, radon testing and mitigation, crawlspace care, and wildlife exclusion and control.
