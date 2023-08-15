HCAR report
Graphic courtesy HCAR

HIGH COUNTRY — High Country Realtors were busy in July with 187 closed sales on residential properties for a combined worth of just more than $103 million in the four county High Country Association of Realtors® area of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties.

The median sales price was $425,000. Those properties’ median days on market were 50 days.

  

