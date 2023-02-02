WLI 2023 Retreat 3.jpg

Dr. Jim Street leads a discussion during the Watauga Leadership Institute Kickoff Retreat, held Jan. 25 at Valle Crucis Conference Center.

 Photo courtesy of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce

BOONE — The 2023 class of the Watauga Leadership Institute kicked off their coursework with an all-day retreat at Valle Crucis Conference Center Jan. 25. The event marked the beginning of a 12-week community development program that includes 44 total participants between two cohorts.

Watauga Leadership Institute is a work program administered by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and encompasses all leadership development programming offered by the organization. More than 500 participants have engaged in Watauga Leadership Institute programming since 1998.

WLI 2023 Retreat 4.jpg

David Jackson (standing) introduces a panel of speakers including (L to R) Patrick Woodie, President/CEO NC Rural Center; Zach Barricklow, VP Rural Innovation, Wilkes Community College; Ariana Williamson, Director, Wilkes Recovery Revolution.
WLI 2023 Retreat 2.jpg

Watauga Leadership Challenge facilitator Rich Campbell (center) leads a discussion during the Watauga Leadership Institute Kickoff Retreat.
WLI 2023 Retreat 1.jpg

The Watauga Leadership Challenge cohort meets during the Watauga Leadership Institute Kickoff Retreat.

