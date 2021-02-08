SkyLine continues tech support of area schools through Student Connect Grant Program
WEST JEFFERSON — With an enduring commitment to public education across the cooperative’s five-county service area, SkyLine Membership Corporation announced on Feb. 4 the re-emergence of its technology grant program with a renewed focus on student connectivity.
Like the original grant program that helped to enhance technology in the classroom — namely by bringing new Smart Board systems to school classrooms across the co-op’s service area from 2006-2014 — the SkyLine/SkyBest Student Connect Grant Program seeks to bridge the technology gap by linking fiber-based internet access directly to the homes of those students who lack this critical tool to facilitate academic success due to need or challenging circumstances.
As a key community partner to education and architect of the most advanced fiber network in the region, SkyLine stated that it values the collaborative relationships formed with area school systems that result in a level playing field for all students and opportunity for greater student enrichment and success. SkyLine has designated technology-based resources to this program, and the agency stated that the timing of its debut cannot come at a more critical time of need in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The inaugural grant is providing at-home fiber broadband connectivity for up to 75 students throughout the co-op’s five-county service area. Each school system determines student eligibility, based on criteria of need or special circumstances, and whose families live in communities served by SkyLine’s Fiber-to-the-Home network. SkyLine also extended the opportunity for school systems to provide funding for a 1:1 match for this inaugural program if additional need exists.
“We know that broadband accessibility is a common requirement for all educational settings, and the pandemic has further intensified that reality,” said SkyLine CEO Kim Shepherd. “SkyLine realizes that it also has a role to play in partnering with education to enhance technology in our schools that give all students a more equal opportunity for success. We hope this new funding effort will accelerate efforts to fill that critical need.”
SkyLine Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Edward Hinson, PR Administrator Karen Powell and Strategic Sales Supervisor Brent Keith have met with officials from all five school systems to announce the new annual initiative, and the process to extend broadband connectivity to these students is well underway.
For more information about the program, visit www.skybest.com/StudentConnectGrant, or contact the designated grant program coordinators at the central office of the five county public school systems: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Johnson, Tenn.
OP Smiles to host pediatric dental smile drive
BOONE — OP Smiles is hosting a dental hygiene product drive on Feb. 17 for National Children’s Dental Health Month.
OP Smiles — offering pediatric dental care and orthodontic care — is asking the community to donate toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and mouth rinse. The drive is from 3-6 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the agency’s Boone (373 Boone Heights Drive) and North Wilkesboro (1922 West Park Drive) locations. OP Smiles stated it will match all of the donations it receives.
National Children’s Dental Health Month is sponsored by the American Dental Association. The ADA stated that the national health observance brings together thousands of dedicated professionals, healthcare providers and educators to promote the benefits of good oral health to children, their caregivers, teachers and others.
For more information about OP Smiles, visit www.opsmiles.com.
Caldwell Hospice offers virtual volunteer training
CALDWELL — Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care is hosting a two-day virtual training in March for adults who are interested in becoming hospice volunteers. In partnership with Caldwell Hospice staff, volunteers serve an essential role in patient and family support, administrative and community support.
The training will take place Tuesday, March 16, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., and Thursday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing. To reserve a spot in the Zoom training, participants must complete an application at www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer.
An array of topics will be covered to help prepare attendees to become successful volunteers. Participants will learn about the strong community history and commitment of Caldwell Hospice, the physical, spiritual and psychosocial issues hospice patients face and more from Caldwell Hospice’s staff of end-of-life care experts.
Currently, there is a need for volunteers to provide patient and family support in Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga and Wilkes Counties. Other specific needs include veteran volunteers to support and make Veterans Honoring Veterans presentations to patients who are veterans.
Attendance is required at each session. For more information or to register for the March 2021 adult volunteer training opportunity, visit www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer or contact Volunteer Coordinator Cyndi Akins at (828) 754-0101 or cakins@caldwellhospice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.