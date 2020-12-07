Aceto named 2020 Realtor of the Year
BOONE — Blue Ridge Realty and Investments recently announced one of its co-owners and managing partners, Bill Aceto, was named the High Country Association of Realtors’ 2020 Realtor of the Year.
This prestigious award is given each year to a member of HCAR who has provided outstanding service to the real estate profession and the community during the year. Some of the criteria for this award include faithfulness to principles of organized real estate, laws and regulations of HCAR and the Code of Ethics of the National Association of Realtors. Additionally, the selection committee chooses a candidate based on their commitment to civic, service and charitable activities, along with political action, fraternal and religious groups.
Aceto is the immediate past president of the High Country Association of Realtors, along with being a past treasurer for both the local Multiple Listing Service and HCAR. Currently, he is a federal political coordinator for the National Association of Realtors as well as being a state political coordinator for the North Carolina Association of Realtors. An active member of NCR’s Realtor Political Action Committee, Aceto is a graduate of NCR’s 2015 Leadership Academy, and a member of the prestigious NAR Realtors Political Action Committee’s President’s Circle as a Sterling R. A rising star in both the state and national arenas, Aceto has fast proved himself a dynamic leader for all realtor associations.
A licensed realtor for more than 13 years, Aceto and his business partner, Todd Rice, have owned Blue Ridge Realty and Investments for more than six years. This is in addition to the property management divisions under Boone High Country Rentals and Blue Ridge Professional Property Services (owned and operated for over 12 years) and Ashe Rental Agency (owned and operated for over two years). The partners have grown the company from seven agents to approximately 50 realtors, with seven office locations and 33 employees. Blue Ridge Realty and Investments will mark 40 years in business in 2021; they are among the top three companies in overall sales, and the No. 1 independently owned company for sales in the High Country Association of Realtors.
Aceto is an active member of the Appalachian State University Alumni Association, the Yosef Club and was elected to the prestigious position as a member of App State’s Board of Visitors. In addition to his work with App State, Bill is energetically involved with the Young Professionals Network of Boone, an active member of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and is a former member of the town of Boone Board of Adjustment. He is also a past chairman of the Watauga County Board of Elections.
A native North Carolinian, Aceto grew up in Montreat, where his parents, Steve and Fran, still reside. He is a proud Eagle Scout, as well as an avid outdoorsman. Aceto is a devoted husband to his wife, Sallie, and a father to Liam (3) and Maggie (1).
Blue Ridge Realty and Investments stated that Aceto is an asset to the Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk and surrounding areas. His work, both as a realtor and an employer, helps strengthen and stabilize the community. The agency added that he is a conscientious and involved citizen that demonstrates his commitment to the health and well-being of his community.
C
aldwell Hospice asks for year-end donations
HUDSON — Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care stated that the agency appreciates year-end donations as insurance does not cover the full cost of patient care.
Since Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care accepts every patient who needs services regardless of ability to pay, charitable contributions are invaluable to ongoing efforts. In fiscal year 2019-20, the agency provided more than $1.6 million in uncompensated care to members of the community suffering from serious and life-limiting illnesses.
In addition to the costs of hospice care that are not reimbursed by insurance, many of the agency’s enhanced services that benefit patients and their loved ones are partially or exclusively funded by donors.
These enhanced services include: cardiac and pulmonary care at home for patients with heart/lung disease, a dementia care program, massage and aromatherapy, pet visits, vigil music by the bedside, a veterans honoring veterans program, 11th-hour volunteers to sit with families during the final hours, a legacy project, the ultimate virtual journey and a full complement of community bereavement services.
Those interested in making a tax-deductible gift or fulfilling a pledge before the end of the 2020 tax year can do so through several methods. A donation can be mailed to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care at 902 Kirkwood St. N.W., Lenoir, NC 28645. Checks should be postmarked by Dec. 31. Donations can also be made online at www.caldwellhospice.org. Gifts should be made by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
“Your gift to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care helps bring compassion, comfort and peace to families during their most difficult days,” stated Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.