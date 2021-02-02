Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care exceeds national averages
CALDWELL — Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care stated on Jan. 28 that it had received the most recent quarterly patient caregiver satisfaction survey scores and achieved scores greater than the national levels in 20 out of 24 measured areas.
Caldwell Hospice — which also provides services for Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties — participates in the survey process to help monitor its quality satisfaction with patient caregivers and meet the conditions Medicare requires for all healthcare providers participating in the program.
The surveys are part of a national program — the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems — that makes it easier for consumers, health care providers, insurers and private and public purchasers of health care to evaluate and compare health care providers and improve the quality of services provided. The CAHPS Database is the national repository for data from the CAHPS family of surveys.
“For over 38 years, Caldwell Hospice has remained committed to provide the highest quality care, and these scores are a testament to that effort,” said Cathy Swanson, CEO. “This kind of care reflects our values and our mission to provide the most comprehensive, expert end-of-life care possible to our community.”
Serving more than 800 hospice patients per year and an additional 1,000 or more palliative care patients, Caldwell Hospice provides physician and nursing services, social work and grief support as well as a full complement of enhanced services including a non-hospice palliative care program. While most patients receive care in the comfort of their home, Caldwell Hospice operates North Carolina’s oldest patient care unit with its Kirkwood facility in Lenoir and a second patient care unit at the Jack and Shirley Robbins Center in Hudson.
Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care has been the only not-for-profit hospice care provider in Caldwell County for over 38 years. As a community owned hospice provider, Caldwell Hospice provides expanded resources for community members regardless of ability to pay. In fiscal year 2019-20, Caldwell Hospice provided more than $1.6 million in uncompensated care to members of our community suffering from serious and life-limiting illnesses.
Referrals for non-hospice palliative medicine and hospice care may be made by the patients themselves, family members, friends, clergy or physicians. For more information about Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care call (828) 754-0101, visit www.caldwellhospice.org or follow on Facebook.
First Citizens Bank donates $250K to support North Carolina Community Foundation’s NC Healing Communities Fund
RALEIGH — The board of directors of the North Carolina Community Foundation announced on Jan. 25 a gift of $250,000 from Raleigh-headquartered First Citizens Bank for the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund — NCCF’s fund to benefit COVID-19 pandemic response across the state.
The gift will support the fund in providing critical resources for nonprofit organizations in North Carolina that have been impacted severely by COVID-19 through revenue loss and increased demand.
“Many nonprofits across North Carolina urgently need additional help to better serve people and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak,” said Peter Bristow, president of First Citizens Bank and an NCCF board member. “First Citizens is providing this gift to assist the organizations who can deliver aid to those most in need. The North Carolina Community Foundation is uniquely positioned and equipped to support these local nonprofits and make an immediate impact during these challenging times.”
The fund’s focus will be to support nonprofits in marginalized communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus and its economic impacts and have been underserved by other sources of financial assistance, specifically communities of lower wealth, communities of color, mostly rural communities and where English may not be the primary language.
“We are profoundly grateful to First Citizens Bank for their continued support,” said Jennifer Tolle Whiteside, NCCF CEO and president. “Now more than ever, our nonprofit community is stretched thin and the support of corporations like First Citizens ensures they are not alone in serving the needs of the community.”
The NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $161 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $284 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,300 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.
The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state — including in Watauga, Avery and Ashe counties. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit www.nccommunityfoundation.org.
Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, First Citizens Bank serves customers at more than 500 branches in 19 states. For more information, call toll free 1 (888) 323-4732 or visit www.firstcitizens.com.
Select Harris Teeter stores host Health Partner Round Up Campaign
MATTHEWS — Harris Teeter announced on Jan. 27 the launch of its Health Partner Round Up Campaign to benefit leading health nonprofit organizations, including American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, JDRF and Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Through April 6, shoppers can round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at select Harris Teeter stores — excluding Hampton Roads and Outer Banks locations — to benefit ACS, AHA, JDRF and MDA. The funds collected throughout the campaign will be evenly distributed among the four health charity partners; 100 percent of the funds will benefit the local community in which the donation was made.
“As many nonprofit organizations continue to experience a decrease in funding due to the impact of COVID-19, the generosity of our valued associates and loyal shoppers is critical for these organizations to continue conducting research and providing life-saving treatments and programs,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “Through this unique partnership we can increase awareness of each non-profit organization’s role in improving lives and building healthier communities.”
Troy Lindloff, JDRF chief development officer, said JDRF is excited to continue its long-standing partnership with Harris Teeter.
“Their ongoing commitment to increasing awareness and support for those living with type 1 diabetes is greatly appreciated,” Lindloff said. “The generous support from associates and customers fosters transformative research accelerating life-changing breakthroughs.”
The campaign provides shoppers the opportunity to give back to the local community while making an impact in the advancement of critical research programs and life-changing technology and treatments. The services and resources provided by ACS, AHA, JDRF and MDA are critical to improving the lives of those impacted by cancer, heart disease, type 1 diabetes and neuromuscular diseases.
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. The regional grocery chain employs approximately 30,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit www.harristeeter.com.
