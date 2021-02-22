App State awarded SECU funds for pilot program to benefit nonprofits in rural Northwest NC
BOONE — Appalachian State University is one of three University of North Carolina system institutions selected to administer the Rural Opportunity Grant program — a pilot initiative of the North Carolina State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation designed to support public nonprofits in the state’s Northwest, Northeast and Sandhills regions.
App State will serve as the program’s anchor site for the Northwest North Carolina region and is tasked with providing oversight and assessment of the program, as well as coaching to help build the strengths and sustainability of the selected nonprofit(s).
The program is supported by $50,000 in SECU Foundation grant funding, awarded to Dr. Kathryn Webb Farley and Dr. l, both faculty members in App State’s Department of Government and Justice Studies. Farley, an associate professor of public administration, is director of the Master of Public Administration degree program, and Mitchell is an assistant professor of public administration.
Farley and Mitchell — with the help of the NC Rural Center — will first build a Regional Advisory Council in Northwest North Carolina, recruiting a diverse group from the region, which includes Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, McDowell, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties.
Next steps for the council:
• Gather data on a regional health issue.
• Choose a single or a group of nonprofits with which to collaborate.
• Develop a solution with regional application to help address this issue.
Farley and Mitchell, along with other App State faculty and community partners, will also provide training and support specific to the needs of the selected nonprofit(s). Farley said the goal is that the organization(s) will develop a proposal to submit to SECU’s Rural Opportunity Grant program for a potentially much larger grant.
“This new Rural Opportunity Grant program will help us identify economic and social needs issues specific to these regions,” said Jo Anne Sanford, chair of the SECU Foundation Board. “With the help of Foundation and university leaders, identified nonprofits will have the chance to strengthen resources and enhance the tools needed to take their mission to the next level.”
Working in a team environment like the RAC “assures a broader and deeper investigation into successfully building capacity in the health care nonprofit setting,” Mitchell said.
Prior to joining App State, Mitchell and Farley both served their respective communities by working in and studying the public and nonprofit sectors. Farley said combining their professional experience with scholarly expertise would allow them “to help strengthen the capacity of at least one Northwest North Carolina community organization to serve residents of Appalachia. Giving back in this way is really exciting to consider.”
East Carolina University and UNC Pembroke will serve as anchor sites for the Northeast and Sandhills regions, respectively.
Boone Police among those receiving bicycle helmets from N.C. Department of Transportation
RALEIGH – A record number of children — 11,850 total — across the state will be receiving lifesaving bicycle helmets through the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Bicycle Helmet Initiative, part of ongoing efforts to reduce bicycle injuries and deaths in North Carolina.
NCDOT uses funds from the sale of “Share the Road” specialty license plates to pay for bike helmets that are distributed at bicycle safety events for underprivileged children by government and non-government agencies. A record 163 organizations applied to participate in the program this year. Helmets will be delivered by April 30.
The Boone Police Department was one of the agencies listed that is planned to receive helmets. Other local organizations also receiving helmets include Ashe/Alleghany Safe Kids, the town of Lansing, Lees-McRae College Outdoor Programs and WAMY Community Action Inc. Some statewide organizations set to receive helmets include AAA Carolinas Foundation for Traffic Safety, BikeWalkNC and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
“Helmets save lives,” stated the North Carolina Department of Transportation. “While less than half of all children typically wear a helmet while biking, they can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by nearly 90 percent.”
Residents dedicated to bicycle safety in North Carolina have supported this initiative since it began in 2007, according to NCDOT. Since then, thousands of bicycle helmets have been distributed to children.
For more information about the program, visit www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/bicycle-helmets/Pages/default.aspx.
National Community Reinvestment Coalition launches new small business grant program
WASHINGTON, D.C — The National Community Reinvestment Coalition announced on Feb. 17 the launch of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Small Business Growth and Recovery Fund grant program.
The initiative offers U.S.-based small businesses up to $20,000 each, which does not need to be repaid, along with virtual training and mentorship. The program seeks to help U.S. small businesses find their footing in an acutely challenging economic landscape, focusing on those owned by people of color, women and veterans as well as those in lower-income communities.
To be eligible, for a non-repayable grant, a business must be a for-profit as well as have an average gross revenue under $3 million, have been in business for at least 12 months and be committed to the success of the project or goal for which they are seeking funding, according to the NCRC.
Small businesses accepted into the grant program must allocate the funding to objectives that advance adaptation and growth. NCRC lists three areas that funding could be used for, including strategy — with customer development or marketing, assets — like purchasing new equipment, and knowledge — which could include training. The organization stated it would consider other initiatives that will allow the business to grow and pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ineligible expenses that would not be covered by the grant include utilities, rent or debt payments.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on March 19. More information can be found at www.equivico.com/ncrc-business-grants.
