Radiant Well-Being Massage Therapy and Salt Spa hosts virtual ribbon cutting
BOONE — Radiant Well-Being Massage Therapy and Salt Spa celebrated its grand opening with a virtual ribbon cutting on Jan. 11. The business is located in the Boone Business Park next to the Marriott Towneplace Suites.
Radiant Well-Being is bringing the unique benefits of halotherapy to the High Country, aimed at improving the health and wellness of the community. The business provides services in Therapeutic Massage, Bodywork Therapy and Halotherapy. According to Radiant Well-Being, halotheraphy utilizes a halo generator that actively breaks down pure salt and disperses a dry salt aerosol in the room.
Halotheraphy has numerous health and wellness benefits with no adverse effects, according to Radiant Well-Being. Radiant Well-Being Founder Megan Jean Durgan said the business is treating patients who have had COVID-19 but are no longer positive, as halotherapy helps to reduce the level of fatigue that some post-COVID-19 patients experience as well as enhances oxygen levels to the brain.
For the month of January, Radiant Well-Being is offering a salt room session special for $21; sessions are typically $35.
For more information about Radiant Well-Being, visit radiantwell-being.com. Community members can view the virtual tour of the new business from Durgan alongside Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson at www.facebook.com/BooneAreaChamber.
Blue Ridge Conservancy reaches 22,000-acre milestone
BOONE — Blue Ridge Conservancy recently announced that two projects in Wilkes County enabled the organization to reach the benchmark of conserving more than 22,000 acres of land in Northwest North Carolina.
Despite the challenges, restrictions and unknowns faced this year, land protection success remained steady. BRC recently closed on two projects in Wilkes County, adding land to existing conservation easements and further protecting the scenic beauty, cultural history, and ecological richness of the Brushy Mountains, the organization stated.
The Brushy Mountains, often referred to as “the Brushies,” is an eastern chain of the Blue Ridge Mountains with headwater streams feeding into the Yadkin River, according to BRC. The elevation and topography is less dramatic than the higher peaks of the High Country. These characteristics, and a milder climate, attract development pressure in the Brushies. BRC stated that it is proud to work with landowners who wish to protect their land and conserve the unique landscape while the region continues to grow.
In 2011, BRC completed a conservation easement protecting 97 acres in Wilkes County adjacent to the Brushy Mountain Bee Farm. This month, the landowners donated the entire property to BRC. Future plans for its most appropriate use are still being considered. The land is wooded and protects the water quality of several headwater streams.
BRC stated that 58 acres were also added to another existing conservation easement in Wilkes County. This project expands wildlife habitat and connectivity, as it is adjacent to three other BRC conservation easements in Wilkes.
Blue Ridge Energy offices closed to public due to ongoing pandemic
LENOIR — Beginning Jan. 11, Blue Ridge Energy offices are now closed to the public until further notice, due to effects from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re working very hard to provide essential energy services that are especially critical to our members and customers during the winter season,” said Renee Whitener, director of public relations for Blue Ridge Energy. “The decision to temporarily close offices to the public was made for employee and public health as our service area experiences rising COVID-19 cases.”
One of the impacts from COVID-19 has been an increase in calls to Blue Ridge Energy and a decrease in office visits. Telephone customer service was already a popular tool so this change has led to longer wait times for those calling, according to Blue Ridge Energy. Temporarily closing the offices will allow Blue Ridge Energy to realign its workforce to dedicate more staff to telephone service. Automated options such as the website, mobile app and kiosks are also encouraged customer service tools during this time.
Employees will continue working to provide electric and propane and fuels services, including power restoration and electric maintenance, propane and fuels deliveries as well as account services available by telephone, online at BlueRidgeEnergy.com, kiosks at district offices and community locations, and the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app. Drive-throughs are open at district offices and showroom appointments are available by appointment only. Masks and social distancing are required during showroom visits. Blue Ridge Energy is taking additional safety and sanitization measures and asks that members and customers not utilize these options if you have any symptoms of illness.
Whitener emphasized that Blue Ridge Energy members and propane and fuel customers will not see a disruption in service due to the closing of district offices. “We appreciate the cooperation and support of our members and customers by using any of our remote or automated options, especially those available by website, mobile app or kiosk,” she said.
The following 24/7 options are available for member/customer service:
• www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com: Select the “My Account” feature for your individual electric or propane and fuels account to make a payment, track your energy usage, and many other options. Customers can also contact the office by email or chat from the website.
• Mobile apps for electric and propane and fuels: www.blueridgeenergy.com/mobile-app where customers can make a payment, schedule a delivery, report an outage, check outage status or contact the Blue Ridge Electric.
• Call Blue Ridge Electric at 1 (800) 451-5474: make a payment, check an account or report an outage.
• Kiosks to pay by cash and check are available at each district office and other locations: www.blueridgeenergy.com/residential/ways-to-pay/payment-kiosks. Additionally, drop boxes are available at district office locations.
• Electric payments can also be mailed to Blue Ridge Energy: PO Box 112, Lenoir, NC, 28645. For Propane and Fuels payments, the address is: PO Box 2008, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Blue Ridge Energy encourages the public to follow safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Blue Ridge Energy also advises that customers stay extra vigilant about cyber scams regarding COVID-19. Cyber actors may send emails with malicious attachments or links to fraudulent websites to trick victims into revealing sensitive information or donating to fraudulent charities or causes. Exercise caution in handling any email with a COVID-19-related subject line, attachment or hyperlink, and be wary of social media pleas, texts or calls related to COVID-19.
Reach out to Blue Ridge Energy at 1 (800) 451-5474 or www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com with questions or concerns.
Blue Ridge Energy serves some 77,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties. Its propane and fuels subsidiary serves customers in these areas as well as Burke, Catawba, and Grayson County, Va. Learn more at BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.