CCC&TI announces funds for firefighting, emergency management students
HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of North Carolina, has announced that funds are available to help cover training costs for students pursuing firefighting and emergency management careers.
Funds are available for students who attend both the Caldwell campus and the Watauga campus of CCC&TI. CCC&TI offers continuing education firefighting classes in both Caldwell and Watauga counties, and the Emergency Management program is offered online. Students who enroll in either program are eligible for the financial assistance regardless of where they reside, according to CCC&TI spokesperson Edward Terry.
Through the initiative, $500 stipends or $1,000 scholarships are available for students pursuing credits, certifications or degrees in the following CCC&TI programs or courses: Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2, N.C. Driver Operator Pumps, Emergency Vehicle Driver Certification or an Emergency Management Associate Degree.
The purpose of the initiative, funded by BCBS Foundation, is to assist North Carolina fire and rescue departments with recruitment and retention of firefighters. A particular emphasis is in supporting the recruitment and training of individuals in achieving their Firefighter I and II certifications to impact the number of firefighters within the state.
The BCBS Foundation Firefighter stipends and scholarships are intended to offset the out-of-pocket expenses such as materials, travel and personal expenses a student could incur in order to participate in training.
Students who plan to enroll in any of the designated programs can apply for funds. For more information or to apply, visit www.cccti.edu/BCBSfire.
Chick-fil-A to close for six to eight weeks for renovations
BOONE — The Chick-fil-A on Blowing Rock Road will close on March 31 for six to eight weeks, the restaurant announced March 29 on Facebook.
“We are excited to share that our restaurant will be getting a complete remodel after 17 years in continuous business,” the restaurant posted.
The restaurant will close at 10 p.m. on March 31. The restaurant posted that if all goes well, the construction team said it would take six to eight weeks.
“We are so grateful for your business and we look forward to serving you at our fresh, updated restaurant soon,” it posted.
The restaurant will post an update in late April on the remodeling progress.
Krispy Kreme offering one free doughnut to those with vaccine card
BOONE — Starting March 22 through the end of 2021, those who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free original glazed doughnut from Krispy Kreme, according to the organization.
Those who qualify for the free doughnut include anyone who has received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine. Those who qualify need to be able to show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to redeem the offer. Each individual guest who requests the COVID-19 offer will be limited to one original glazed doughnut per day, no purchased required, according to Krispy Kreme. The business stated that Krispy Kreme team members will not document nor take pictures of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as it contains personal information.
More information on the vaccine promotion offer through Krispy Kreme can be found at www.krispykreme.com/promos/vaccineoffer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.