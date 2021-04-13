Community Care Clinic hosts pet photo contest
BOONE — The Community Care Clinic, located in Boone, is hosting the “Pawfect Pets for Community Health” pet photo contest through May 11.
Community members can submit photos of their pets for the possibility of winning prizes. It is $20 to enter, and $1 to vote with unlimited voting once the $1 is paid.
Funds raised will support free health care for low-income people in the Northwest North Carolina and East Tennessee region who do not have health insurance. A small portion of funds raised will be donated to the Watauga Human Society.
Community members can enter photos of their pets in four categories:
• All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go: Pets in their favorite clothing and/or accessories
• Weirdo Pets: If a pet likes to do weird things or just looks weird, capture that in a photo
• Furever Besties: Pets with their best animal friend. This could be their sibling or a friend’s pet. Unusual pairs are encouraged.
• Squeeze Your Face: Pets that are just so cute that judges will want to squeeze their face
Once a pet is entered, contestants are asked to share the contest link on social media, through email and through text to spread the word to vote for their pet.
Prizes include a $100 cash prize for the overall winner, a custom pet portrait by Mary-Ann Minsley for the winner of the All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go category; a $50 Chewy.com Gift Card for the winner of Weirdo Pets; a $50 Beech Mountain Gift Card for Furever Besties; and a $50 Chewy.com Gift Card for the winner of Squeeze Your Face.
All entries will be entered into a raffle each week for smaller prizes local to Boone.
For more information, to vote or to enter the contest, visit www.gogophotocontest.com/cccpawfectpets. Voting ends at 8 p.m. on May 11.
Three Forks Baptist Association participates in food roundup campaignBOONE — The Three Forks Baptist Association office is accepting donations of food and gift cards for Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina throughout the month of April. The food drive is part of Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina’s “food roundup” campaign.
“We are strongly encouraging churches and individuals to consider gift cards rather than food items, as the gift cards allow the homes to purchase perishables such as meat, dairy and produce,” TFBA stated. “Non-perishables are welcome and needed as well.”
Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina stated that the goal is to collect $400,000 in nonperishable food, supplies and gift cards. This would equal approximately 700,000 meals and snacks, the organization stated.
Donations can be dropped off Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the TFBA office at 513 Jefferson Road in Boone. More information on Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina can be found at www.bchfamily.org.
