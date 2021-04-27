Starbucks to be closed for remodeling
BOONE — The Starbucks on Blowing Rock Road will be closed for remodeling from May 17 to June 4.
The store announced the closure with a sign near its main entrance. This is the second major chain to close for remodeling, as Chick-fil-A has been closed for remodeling since March 31.
Toys for Tots teams up with Good360 to distribute 1M items to families in need
TRIANGLE, Va. — Toys for Tots announced on April 19 the expansion of their year-round efforts to support those less fortunate by distributing 1 million toys, books and games to families in need.
While Toys for Tots is primarily known as a Christmastime charity, the organization stated that it recognizes there is still great need to provide emotional support and doesn’t want to wait until the holiday season to deliver hope to children in need.
“As a nation we’ve all been hopeful that the COVID-19 pandemic would be in our rearview mirrors by now, but the sad reality is that COVID-19 has had a long-term impact on just about every sector of our society,” stated Toys for Tots. “Less fortunate children likely suffered the greatest learning loss by not being able to attend in-person classroom instruction, and in order to help combat that Toys for Tots has decided to distribute 1 million toys this spring and summer with a focus on toys that teach providing STEAM-related toys.”
Toys for Tots stated that it realizes the importance of reminding children that there is still joy to be found in simple gifts every day, no matter how difficult things may currently be. That is why Toys for Tots once again is partnering with Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, and providing them with 1 million toys to distribute via their network of nonprofit organizations across the United States to “DoGoodNOW.”
“Toys for Tots is more than a Christmas charity — that is why we want to DoGoodNOW and expand our partnership with Good360,” said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), president and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Without the assistance of Good360 and their vast network of nonprofits throughout the country, Toys for Tots would not be able to distribute the one million toys we’re providing to families who are struggling outside of the holiday season.”
Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360, said Good360 is proud to continue the great work of the Marine Toys for Tots partnership.
“We’ve seen firsthand how toys, books and games bring joy to children and their loved ones served by our nonprofit partners and expanding our efforts will significantly increase the impact of our program,” Connelly said.
Toys for Tots and Good360 have complementary strengths, and this partnership will generate greater impact. The two organizations launched their collaboration in April 2020, and since that time have distributed 1.8 million toys, games and books.
For additional information, visit www.Good360.org or www.toysfortots.org.
Blue Ridge Chapter of NC Native Plant Society to host native plant sale events
BOONE — The Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society is announcing two native plant sale events to be held at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens located at 651 Horn in the West Drive in Boone.
The dates for the events are Saturday, May 22, and Saturday, June 26, rain or shine. In the event of rain, the location will be moved across the street to the picnic shelter in Boone Park. Both events will run from 8 a.m. to noon.
At least 80 different varieties of perennials, ferns, grasses, sedges, trees and shrubs native to this region and well suited to local growing conditions will be offered. Some rare species will be available. Growing native plants benefits both the environment and the gardener. Native plants readily provide food, shelter and protection for the insects, birds and other wildlife in their given region and by providing plants that are native to their region, the gardener ensures that the local pollinators, birds and wildlife will thrive. The gardener benefits because native plants are well suited to their particular climate, annual rainfall, soil conditions and elevation; they require less fertilizer or additional watering.
Finding sources for native plants has traditionally been difficult and buyers have to be careful to ensure that plants were legally propagated and not illegally removed from their wild habitat. All of the plants provided for this sale have been responsibly propagated in accordance with all plant protection laws, according to the Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society.
“We will have some rare and endangered species for sale again such as Venus Flytraps and Oconee Bells, all propagated legally,” said Annkatrin Rose, chair of the Blue Ridge Chapter. “Our flytraps, for example, were started in tissue culture by students at Appalachian State University. When buying endangered plants like this, it is important that buyers ask for their origin to make sure they are not contributing to the problem of poaching by purchasing plants that have been illegally dug from the wild.”
Transforming one’s entire property into a native plant community may seem daunting and may not even be practical in some situations, but these plant sales provide an opportunity for someone to try out just a few species at a time. Knowledge of the importance of pollinators is growing and more people are gaining appreciation of the value of growing native plants. The Blue Ridge Chapter was hopeful that the plant sales will lead to greater availability of native plant species for the average gardener.
Most perennials will be sold in $5 quart and $10 gallon containers. Trees, shrubs and rare species will be individually priced. This is a nonprofit fund raiser with proceeds from the sales benefitting the Daniel Boone Native Gardens and the NC Native Plant Society.
The mission of the North Carolina Native Plant Society is to promote the enjoyment and conservation of North Carolina’s native plants and their habitats through education, protection, propagation and advocacy. The Blue Ridge Chapter in Boone started in 2015. For more information, visit ncwildflower.org/blue-ridge/.
Opened in 1963, the mission of the Daniel Boone Native Gardens is to protect and conserve plants in addition to educating visitors about native plants of North Carolina. The gardens are always open. Donations are welcome. Suggested donation is $2 for adults and free for children under 16. For more information, visit www.danielboonenativegardens.org/.
Whitetail Properties land specialist obtains national recognition
Pittsfield, Ill. — Chip Camp, a local land specialist for Whitetail Properties, has been recognized by the Realtors Land Institute as one of the nation’s top real estate brokers.
Camp serves western North Carolina, including Watauga County, for Whitetail Properties, which is a leading national real estate company specializing in hunting, ranch, farm and timber land. Whitetail Properties is based out of Pittsfield, Ill., and has land specialists working across 20 states. Camp is licensed in North Carolina, South Carolin and Virginia.
Camp was named a member of the Institute’s APEX 2020 Producers Club, which required a minimum of $4 million in land sales last year. He said the hot rural land market is being fueled by strong land values and high buyer demand. In addition to the benefits of a rural lifestyle and outdoor recreational opportunities, Camp noted that buyers are also motivated by attractive financing opportunities, historically low interest rates and the long-term stability of land as a financial investment.
“We are seeing local and out of state buyers show interest in property in western North Carolina,” Camp said. “Buyers are looking to get out of the bigger cities and away from higher taxes. Most buyers are looking to buy large tracks with house stables and recreational opportunities or small tracts with county homes. The area is appealing to buyers because it offers properties with cooler climates, rolling hills and beautiful mountain views.”
The Realtors Land Institute is the industry’s leading land real estate organization, representing over 1,300 land professionals across the country. Its mission is to elevate the level of industry professionalism by providing land professionals with the expertise and camaraderie that are the foundation for becoming the best in the business.
For additional information about buying or selling rural property, or to browse property listings, contact Camp at www.whitetailproperties.com/agents/chip-camp.
