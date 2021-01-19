SBA re-opens Paycheck Protection Program loan portal
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration, in consultation with the U.S. Treasury Department, announced on Jan. 13 that it was re-opening the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan portal to PPP-eligible lenders with $1 billion or less in assets for First and Second Draw applications on Friday, Jan. 15. The portal was fully opened on Tuesday, Jan. 19, to all participating PPP lenders to submit First and Second Draw loan applications to SBA.
Earlier that week, SBA granted dedicated PPP access to Community Financial Institutions which include Community Development Financial Institutions, Minority Depository Institutions, Certified Development Companies and Microloan Intermediaries as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to reach underserved and minority small businesses.
With the re-opening the PPP loan portal, SBA stated it would continue its emphasis on reaching smaller lenders and businesses by opening to approximately 5,000 more lenders, including community banks, credit unions and farm credit institutions. Moreover, the agency also plans to have dedicated service hours for these smaller lenders after the portal fully re-opens next week.
“A second round of PPP could not have come at a better time, and the SBA is making every effort to ensure small businesses have the emergency financial support they need to continuing weathering this time of uncertainty,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza in a statement. “SBA has worked expeditiously to ensure our policies and systems are re-launched so that this vital small business aid helps communities hardest hit by the pandemic. I strongly encourage America’s entrepreneurs needing financial assistance to apply for a First or Second Draw PPP loan.”
Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin said he was pleased that PPP loans were open to CDFIs, MDIs, CDCs and Microloan Intermediaries.
“The PPP is already providing America’s small businesses hardest hit by the pandemic with vital economic relief,” Mnuchin said in a statement. “As the program re-opens for all First and Second Draw borrowers next week, the PPP will allow small businesses to keep workers on payroll and connected to their health insurance.”
First Draw PPP Loans are for those borrowers who have not received a PPP loan before Aug. 8, 2020. The first round of the PPP, which ran from March to August 2020, was a historic success helping 5.2 million small businesses keep 51 million American workers employed.
Second Draw PPP Loans are for eligible small businesses with 300 employees or less, that previously received a First Draw PPP Loan and will use or have used the full amount only for authorized uses, and that can demonstrate at least a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020. The maximum amount of a Second Draw PPP loan is $2 million.
Updated PPP Lender forms, guidance, and resources are available at www.sba.gov/ppp and www.treasury.gov/cares.
American Red Cross to host virtual volunteer fair
NORTH CAROLINA — The American Red Cross is hosting a “Kick Off the New Year- Virtual Volunteer Fair” from noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The virtual fair will aid community members in learning how to help their neighbors and community in times of need. Red Cross Team Members will virtually showcase how to assist with blood drives, disaster response, virtual events and other opportunities throughout the Greater Carolinas area. All volunteer opportunities follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Those interested must be 18 or older. An RSVP for the virtual event is required by Jan. 26. Register by visiting tinyurl.com/RedCrossFair.
Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail to host annual meeting virtually
RALEIGH — Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail is hosting its virtual annual meeting, this year affectionately called the unGathering of Friends, on Friday and Saturday, March 26-27.
The Friday evening meeting will be “members-only” celebration and happy hour for current members of Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Saturday morning and afternoon will be open for all to learn about North Carolina’s 1175-mile flagship trail. The organization stated that the meeting is a great chance for those who haven’t been able to join the group in-person to become involved.
More details and registration information will be available soon. Even though this is a virtual event, the agenda will be active and participatory.
Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail stated that its mission is to bring together communities and volunteers to build a footpath connecting North Carolina’s natural treasures for the enjoyment and education of people. The group aims to
participate in trail building and maintenance, improve the trail route, advocate to elected officials on behalf of the trial and fundraise to support the endeavor.
More information on the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail can be found at mountainstoseatrail.org.
