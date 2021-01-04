Watauga Humane Society accepts donation from Neaco
BOONE — Blowing Rock Business, Neaco, spreads holiday cheer with a donation of $3,000 to the Watauga Humane Society.
Neaco is donating the proceeds from the sale of some special face masks to community nonprofits. The Watauga Humane Society stated that its staff and board of directors were thrilled to find out their organization would be one of beneficiaries of Neaco’s business owners Keith Neaves and Russell Norman.
The masks are the creation of Jessica Funk, who found herself with some extra time during the COVID-19 shut down earlier this year. Funk used that time to pursue her dream of opening her own Etsy shop where she could sell her crafts and donate the proceeds to charity, according to the Watauga Humane Society.
“Soon after, longtime friends, Neaves and Norman began selling the fun, funky and fashionable face masks creations in their store,” stated the Watauga Humane Society. “Keeping with the spirit of supporting charity, they are using the proceeds of the mask sales to help different community nonprofit organizations. What better way for Neaco to celebrate their 25th year as a cornerstone Blowing Rock business, than to share their success with the community they love.”
When asked about the gift, Watauga Humane Society’s Director of Shelter Operations Ashlee Yepez, stated, “Like most businesses, the humane society has faced many challenges and uncertainties this year. We are incredibly thankful to Dr. Funk and the wonderful folks at Neaco for their help in continuing the life-saving work of our community’s homeless pets.”
Funk has donated more than $42,000 for North Carolina charities from the sale of her crafts. Yepez accepted the $3000 check on behalf of the animals at the Watauga Humane Society on Dec. 12.
Fifth Annual High Country Economic Kickoff to be offered virtually
BOONE — The fifth Annual High Country Economic Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28, from 9-10:30 a.m., and will be produced from the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country to be distributed via Zoom by AppTV.
The event is co-hosted by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and is presented by Peak Insurance Group, with additional support from Skyline National Bank, 4 Forty Four and Allen Wealth Management.
Harry Davis, longtime Appalachian State Walker College of Business faculty member and member of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, will deliver his 2021 Economic Forecast. Davis serves as both Dean and Instructor for the North Carolina School of Banking.
As the North Carolina Bankers Association Economist, Davis puts together quarterly economic forecasts that are carried by various news outlets. Davis is frequently interviewed throughout the year by newspapers, television and radio stations for stories on the economy and banking. Davis is a frequent speaker at state, regional and national banking conventions on economic and banking issues.
Davis also serves as instructor for the Director’s College sponsored by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks and the FDIC, the North Carolina Insurance Executive Management School and the South Carolina School of Banking.
Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts will provide an update on spring 2021 campus operations and information about the University’s COVID-19 response. She will also share campus-wide goals and objectives for the 2021 calendar year.
In the midst of her seventh year as chancellor, Everts joined Appalachian State University as its eighth leader in July 2014. Previously, she had been provost and vice president for academic affairs at Illinois State University since 2008.
During the presentation, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce will also reveal the recipients for the 2020 Watauga County Business of the Year Awards. For more information, contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
NC Goodwill receives $10 million donation
WINSTON-SALEM — Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina Inc. announced a $10 million donation from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — the largest donation received in the organization’s 94-year history.
With 10.7 million Americans unemployed and in urgent need of work, this investment will enable Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina to expand its mission to equip people with the skills they need to get back to work and on sustainable career paths. In addition to the gift made to Goodwill of Northwest NC, Scott made similar gifts to 383 other nonprofits, including Goodwill Industries International and 45 other Goodwill organizations.
In Scott’s Dec. 15 announcement, she outlined the rigorous selection process that evaluated 6,490 organizations based on community needs, program outcomes, leadership and ability to make efficient use of funding. Her team worked to identify organizations supporting communities with high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, and high local poverty rates.
“We do this research and deeper diligence not only to identify organizations with high potential for impact, but also to pave the way for unsolicited and unexpected gifts given with full trust and no strings attached,” Scott said.
“We are humbled by and grateful for MacKenzie Scott’s transformative contribution,” said Art Gibel, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina. “This unprecedented investment in our organization is a tremendous vote of confidence in our responsible stewardship of resources, the work that we do, and the impact we have in the communities we serve across our 31-county territory.”
Through the sale of donated goods in its 50 stores, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina funds a variety of community-based services that include job readiness, skills training, youth programs, career coaching and job placement. Many Goodwill programs are designed to support the needs of specific populations such as veterans, persons with disabilities, displaced professional-level workers and former offenders.
“This gift from MacKenzie Scott is an investment in all the communities that our Goodwill serves,” said Gibel. “It underscores our organization’s decades-long partnerships with other nonprofits, government entities, and employers who work collaboratively with us and helped build the foundation that made this gift possible.”
With 18 career centers across northwest NC, more than 31,000 people benefitted from Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina's mission services in 2019, including 4,685 who were placed into employment. In addition, Goodwill's three affiliate Crosby Scholars Community Partnerships helped more than 20,000 students prepare academically and financially for college enrollment.
Goodwill’s programs and services are provided to the community at no charge for anyone who needs them. To learn more, visit goodwillnwnc.org.
