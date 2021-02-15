Boone Chamber to host blood drive at Boone Mall
BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a blood drive through The Blood Connection from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Boone Mall.
All participants in the blood drive will receive a $20 gift card, according to the chamber. Face coverings are required while donating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All donors will be screened for COVID-19 antibodies after the completed donation; The Blood Connection stated that the antibody testing is not diagnostic testing, and that positive test results do not confirm infection or immunity.
To sign up for the blood drive, visit donate.thebloodconnection.org/m/donor/schedules/sponsor_code and search for the sponsor code 4BOO.
Next Vision Northwest NC series installment to be March 1
BOONE — The third installment of the Vision Northwest North Carolina Focus On Our Future Series will feature Wit Tuttell, Executive Director for Visit NC and Amy Allison, Director of the Outdoor Industry Recreation Office for the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
Tuttell and Allison will discuss current trends in the tourism and attraction industries, and how regional collaboration can attract guests who see recreation opportunities beyond county lines.This conversation is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. on Monday, March 1. Registration is open through 10 a.m. on March 1.
Presenting sponsors of the Vision Northwest North Carolina Focus On Our Future Series are SkyLine/SkyBest and Carolina West Wireless. To register for the event, visit boonechamber.com/events/register?id=15626.
Mountain Region of AARP presents virtual cybercrime info sessions
ASHEVILLE — The Mountain Region of AARP is offering virtual information sessions about cybercrime alongside team experts with NC's 2-1-1 line from Feb. 17-March 17.
According to the Mountain Region of AARP, less than 20 percent of victims report cybercrime, but now there is a user-friendly way to report it and get peer support.
"Cybercrime and online fraud can happen to anyone," stated the Mountain Region of AARP. "Join us to learn about this increasing challenge as we are all using more technology these days. Join us to learn about how to protect yourself from Cyberfraud."
A "Fraudcast: Cyberfraud" event will take place via YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 17. To register, visit aarp.cvent.com/CyberFraud.
The next event is at 1 p.m. on Feb. 19 with "HomeFit with the High Country life long learners." AARP surveys consistently find that older adults want to remain in their current homes and communities for as long as possible. Yet barely one percent of the nation’s housing supply contains any “universal design” elements — such as single story living or a sink that can be reached from a wheelchair. That’s where AARP HomeFit comes in.
Based on the free AARP HomeFit Guide, the Feb. 19 presentation can help individuals and families make their current or future residence – or that of a loved one – their “lifelong home.” More information can be found at aarp.cvent.com/HomeFitHCLLL.
AARP will then host "Fraudcast: It's no longer your bank of 20 years ago " at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 24. The presentation will discuss a number of banking scams such as check washing, ATM scams and fake emails asking to verify account information. Presenters will discuss the pros and cons of digital wallets plus emerging trends in banking fraud. Peter Gwaltney, president and CEO of the NC Bankers Association, will be presenting some information about scams and powerful tips to help protect oneself. Join the event at aarp.cvent.com/BankFraud.
"Actively aging through activism and art: Ann Woodford" will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 25. This special Black History Month event event will feature Woodford — a historian, artist and author. This presentation will include ways that Woodford has highlighted the voices of people that have often been overlooked using her art and writing to share the history and heritage of African Americans who have lived in far Western North Carolina communities. Sign up for the event at aarp.cvent.com/AnnWoodford.
The next event is scheduled to take place from 10-11 a.m. on March 3. The event is titled "It's a good investment today, will it be tomorrow." Attendees will learn ways to protect themselves and their investments. Join John Maron, director of the Investor Protection and Education Services Program of the NC Department of the Secretary of State in the Securities Division, for the event. Access the event at aarp.cvent.com/InvestmentFraud.
At noon on March 3, AARP is presenting "Over 50? It’s a great time to start a business." There are three factors to consider when starting a business at 50 or older: the right time, the right place and the right mindset. Attend a lunch and learn to find out about each of these factors and if starting a business is right for you. Event details can be found at aarp.cvent.com/StartABusiness.
"There's an even darker side of fraud and how to protect yourself from it" will take place from 10:30-11 a.m. on March 10. Join presenters to find out how criminals anonymously buy and sell illegal goods (drugs, money laundering, human trafficking) plus private information deep within the internet on the Dark Web, and how this can impact one's safety. David Kirkman, a former enforcement attorney with the NC Department of Justice's Consumer Protection Division, will be a guest for the virtual interview. More information on the event can be found at aarp.cvent.com/DarkWeb.
"Real life stories from AARP's FraudWatch Network" is taking place from 10:30-11 a.m. on March 17. In 2020 the AARP FraudWatch Network received more than 72,000 reports of fraud from across the country. Many of the victims receive follow up calls from AARP staff and trained volunteers to offer support and guidance to protect themselves from further fraud. Helen Savage, a trained FraudWatch volunteer is planned to join the March 17 event to highlight some of the cases when fraud occurred. More information about the event can be found at aarp.cvent.com/FraudWatchStories.
More information about the Mountain Region of AARP can be found at local.aarp.org/mountain-home-nc.
