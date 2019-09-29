Appalachian Regional Healthcare System opens new pulmonology location
BOONE — Starting Oct. 1, Appalachian Regional Pulmonology, a practice of Appalachian Regional Medical Associates, will be home to pulmonologist Donald Graham.
Graham will see patients by appointment at Appalachian Regional Pulmonology, located at 870 State Farm Road, Suite 100, in the lower level of Blue Ridge Medical Office Building. Patients should park and enter in the back of the building.
In order to better coordinate care for pulmonology patients who are treated in the hospital, long-time High Country pulmonologist Kevin Wolfe will provide pulmonology care exclusively to patients admitted at Watauga Medical Center, and will not be available by appointment.
“This change will increase access for patients, utilize a team approach to managing care and provide for prompt follow-up appointments,” said Danielle Mahaffey, chief physician executive for Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.
Previously, Graham and Wolfe shared space at Appalachian Regional Internal Medicine Specialists.
“Relocating Graham and Wolfe to separate locations will allow us to ensure integrated and timely pulmonary care across acuity levels,” Mahaffey added.
To learn more about Appalachian Regional Pulmonology, visit apprhs.org/apppulmonology. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Graham, patients can call (828) 386-2200, or request an appointment online at apprhs.org.
LifeStore Financial Group reports year-end results and declares dividend
BOONE — LifeStore Financial Group Inc. reported net income of $3,939,798 for the year ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $3,186,855 for the year ended June 30, 2018. Basic earnings per share were $3.86, as compared to $3.13 for the same period in 2018. Assets increased 3.8 percent to $300.9 million at June 30, 2019.
“We had another outstanding year with net income up 23.6 percent over the prior year. Continued growth in interest earning assets, an improving business environment and increased revenue from our insurance division contributed to our earnings increase. We appreciate the continued support of our customers at LifeStore Bank and LifeStore Insurance,” said President and CEO Bob Washburn.
LifeStore Insurance, located in Boone, Jefferson and West Jefferson, has expanded its footprint, opening a new location in Newland and the Elkin office is making plans to relocate to a larger more accessible location by the end of the year. LifeStore Financial Group Inc., headquartered in West Jefferson, provides banking, investment and insurance services.
Tony Costa named director of business development for Jackson Sumner & Associates
BOONE — Jackson Sumner & Associates announced the recent promotion of P&C Brokerage Manager Tony Costa to the position of director of business development.
“Tony’s continued engagement and overall knowledge of the industry is a great asset to JSA,” stated JSA President and CEO Danielle Wade. “We look forward to his contribution and vision to all facets of JSA and creating key relationships with companies for new opportunities and growth.”
Costa is a graduate of East Carolina University with a degree in finance and spent 11 years with Markel Corporation in a variety of underwriting roles. He joined JSA in May of 2014 as a P&C Underwriter. Costa currently holds his AU and AINS designations. For the past two years, he has served as JSA’s Brokerage Manager.
Costa will continue working from JSA’s Richmond, Va. office and will report directly to JSA President and CEO Danielle Wade. In addition to his new role, Costa will continue to underwrite and lead JSA’s Brokerage Division.
