Publix Super Markets Charities donates $5K to Watauga Habitat for Humanity
BOONE — Publix Charities recently awarded Watauga County Habitat for Humanity a $5,000 grant to build an affordable home in the Meat Camp Community.
The funding is part of an $2.5 million donation to 113 Habitat for Humanity affiliates and 76 additional organizations providing housing and shelter services across the Southeast.
“We’ve had a long history of support from Publix Super Markets Charities,” said Allison Jennings, Watauga Habitat’s director of development. “Publix Charities understand safe and affordable housing transforms families and communities for generations to come. Now, more than ever, people need a safe place to call home.”
Publix Super Markets Charities Executive Director Kelly Williams-Puccio said that a home often represents stability and independence in one’s life.
“In what has already been a difficult year, there are far too many people in our country struggling with housing insecurity,” Williams-Puccio said. “Through this donation, we remain committed to supporting partners like Habitat for Humanity to help build hope in our communities. We are proud to carry on the legacy of George Jenkins, our founder, to do good, together, for those in need.”
During the last six years, PSMC has donated more than $25 million to Habitat for Humanity affiliates and other nonprofit organizations providing housing and shelter services throughout the states where Publix operates. This latest $2.5 million donation reinforces PSMC’s commitment to meeting the basic needs of the communities it serves through transitional support, client service programs and financial support for housing.
The $5,000 grant awarded to Watauga County Habitat will support the construction of a home for App State employee, Sheila Potter. This newly constructed home is the second App Builds a Home project. Students and staff from Appalachian State have committed to fundraising and building this home.
“With so many people in our community struggling for access to safe and affordable housing, we are thankful for Publix Charities continued support and it could not have come at a better time,” Jennings said. “Construction on the App Builds a Home project begins this spring. Appalachian State students and staff are committed to working alongside Sheila Potter until she has achieved the American Dream of homeownership.”
To learn more about App Builds a Home visit appbuildsahome.appstate.edu. For more information about Watauga Habitat for Humanity, visit www.wataugahabitat.org/home.
Boone Chamber of Commerce accepting nominates for 4 Under 40 awards
BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Appalachian Commercial Real Estate present the 2020 “4 Under 40” awards to highlight emerging leaders in the High Country Business Community.
Nominations are now being accepted for potential award recipients. Awards are distributed in four categories: Business Owner, Rising Star, NonProfit and Education.
Nominees must be 39 years-old or younger, and must exhibit professional success while a member of the Boone area community. Four finalists will be recognized in each category during the “4 Under 40” awards ceremony, before the winners are announced.
Application deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16. The nomination form can be found at tinyurl.com/4Under40NominationForm.
Local grants available from the Watauga County Community Foundation
BOONE — The board of advisors of the Watauga County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the local community in Watauga County and will be awarded from the community grant making fund and the Armfield and Rachel Rivers Coffey Memorial Fund. Grants generally range between $1,000 and $2,500. Larger amounts may be considered for projects or initiatives with the potential to achieve significant positive impact for Watauga County.
Applications are available beginning Friday, March 5. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, April 6.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Watauga County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our nonprofits to expand their impact in our local community,” said Stephen Poulos, board president. “We are excited to partner with our nonprofit community to continue supporting Watauga.”
For further information, contact Tyran Hill, NCCF program officer, at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or (828) 772-1886 or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
The Watauga County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. The WCCF was founded in 1993 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership — all for the benefit of Watauga County.
The WCCF board advises both the Watauga Legacy Fund and the Armfield and Rachel Rivers Coffey Memorial Fund to support local needs.
Advisory board members live and work in Watauga County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Poulos, board members include: Brian Crutchfield (vice president), Bettie Bond (secretary), Dave Harman, Brad Moretz, Gary Moss, Ryan Postlethwait, Jane Rogers and Robert Shirley.
Community members can open an endowment for their favorite cause at any time, or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Watauga County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.
