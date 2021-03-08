High Country Area Agency on Aging to offer virtual six-week course
BOONE — High Country Area Agency on Aging is offering a free six-week, virtual caregiver education course called Powerful Tools for Caregivers on Mondays from March 22-April 26 from 1-2:30 p.m.
High Country Area Agency on Aging provides services and programs for older adults in the seven-county region of the High Country (Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey Counties). The six-week course is an opportunity for caregivers who provide unpaid care to an older adult age 60 and older, who lives in one of our seven counties in the High Country.
Introductions to the class start on March 15. Attendees can get to know the class leaders, fellow participants and learn more about the skills that will be learned through the class.
The course will help caregivers learn the skills necessary to reduce the stress of caregiving, more effectively communicate with your loved ones and locate additional community resources.
Since the course is being offered virtually, attendees can join the conversation from the comfort of their own home. Attendees are asked to have access to a computer with a webcam and microphone.
For more information or to register for the opportunity, contact Sarah Price at (828) 278-9126 or sprice@hccog.org.
Blue Ridge Parkway visitation tops 14 million in 2020
ASHEVILLE — Blue Ridge Parkway managers announced on March 2 that an estimated 14,099,485 recreation visitors enjoyed the park in 2020. Despite impacts from road closures and the COVID-19 pandemic, Parkway trails, overlooks and open spaces provided safe ways for visitors to recreate responsibly, get outside and stay active.
Visitation highlights from the Parkway in 2020 include:
• 2020 visitation represents an overall 6 percent decrease from 2019 Parkway recreation visits.
• The Parkway took the top spot in National Park Service visitation as one of only three NPS sites that received more than 10 million recreational visits in 2020.
• Visitation on the Parkway from September through December 2020 saw a slight, 2 percent increase over the previous year.
“The 2020 visitation reminds us that the Parkway’s 1930s design approach, to maximize scenic views and recreational access, continues to be relevant today for those looking for respite and renewal,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Acting Superintendent, Alexa Viets, in a statement. “Our commitment to providing these experiences, while protecting the health of those who work and visit the parkway, continues as we plan for the 2021 visitor season.”
While the Parkway remains open, weather permitting, year-round, the traditional visitor season begins in the spring and continues through fall. Information to help plan a 2021 Parkway visit, including current road and facility status, is available at www.nps.gov/blri.
For an in-depth look at 2020 visitation statistics, visit the National Park Service Social Science website at www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/visitation.htm. For national summaries and individual park figures, please visit the National Park Service Visitor Use Statistics website at irma.nps.gov/stats.
Startup Caldwell-Watauga hosts virtual entrepreneurship roundtable
BOONE — A dynamic new resource — Startup Caldwell-Watauga — is hosting a virtual roundtable to discuss entrepreneurship at noon on Tuesday, March 18.
Six local leaders — including Horton Hotel Owners Denise and Fulton Lovin and President Of Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute Mark Poarch — are scheduled to speak during the virtual event. Attendees can ask the experts at the entrepreneur roundtable questions about how to start and grow a business.
To sign up for the roundtable, visit supportedly.com/zoom/caldwell-watauga-launch.
