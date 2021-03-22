SkyLine/SkyBest, NC Broadband Co-ops Partner with UNC Health Foundation to support rural children’s health programs
RALEIGH — SkyLine/SkyBest, a member of CarolinaLink, the North Carolina’s Broadband Cooperative Coalition, announced a $500,000 commitment and 10-year partnership with UNC Children’s Hospital to support rural virtual health programs across the state.
The gift from CarolinaLink will allow UNC Children’s to develop a telemedicine program that will connect children in rural areas across North Carolina with specialty providers at UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill.
Kim Shepherd, CEO for SkyLine/SkyBest commented on the gift saying, “We are proud to be partnering with our CarolinaLink members to make this gift to UNC Children’s Hospital. North Carolina’s communications cooperatives have always worked to serve the underserved areas of our state by providing critical communications services. This new telehealth program is a perfect opportunity to utilize the broadband services we provide to connect families living in rural areas to world-class health services from UNC Children’s Hospital.”
UNC Children’s has already begun forging partnerships with other health systems and pediatric offices in communities across the state to launch the telehealth programs. Locations will be selected in areas where it is more difficult to travel to the Triangle for pediatric specialty services.
“By partnering with rural pediatric clinics and other rural care providers, we’ll be able to bring specialty care closer to home for these children and their families,” said Michael Steiner, MD, MPH, pediatrician in chief at UNC Children’s Hospital. “We are grateful for the commitment and support from CarolinaLink and we are excited to launch this new telehealth program.”
The Chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill, Dr. Kevin Guskiewicz, also thanked CarolinaLink stating, “The ability to provide the best care to more families will have such a positive impact on the health and wellness of children in North Carolina. I look forward to seeing the great things that come of this new program.”
CarolinaLink comprises North Carolina’s seven broadband membership cooperatives who provide advanced technology services to many of the state’s most rural areas. The seven members include ATMC, Randolph Communications, RiverStreet Networks, Skyline/SkyBest, Star Communications, Surry Communications and Yadtel.
For more information about the UNC Children’s Outreach Initiative Fund, visit www.unchealthfoundation.org. To learn more about CarolinaLink and their members, visit www.carolinalink.org.
High Country Host creates local event attendance, safety measure survey
HIGH COUNTRY — With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the vaccine rollout coming to fruition, local event planners are pondering what the entertainment needs will be for the region this summer and fall.
“During our Regional Event Planners Meeting last week, attendees mentioned the need for more data from local event attendees,” said Candice Cook, Executive Director of NC High Country Host Regional Visitor Center. “Data on what type of events and safety parameters would make them more likely to attend events is being collected.”
To help obtain the data needed, High Country Host has created a five-question survey. The results of the survey will be shared with event planners in the High Country region —including those in Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, Boone, Blowing Rock, Sparta, Sugar Mountain, West Jefferson and Wilkesboro. The data, along with current state guidelines, will be used as they plan upcoming events and entertainment for the remainder of the year.
As the past year has been challenging for planning live entertainment feedback from the public is needed. To take the survey, visit tinyurl.com/HighCountryHostSurvey.
Watauga Arts Council seeks illustrators, mural artists
BOONE — The Watauga Arts Council is currently seeking mural artists for a business in downtown Boone as well as illustrators for a few children’s book requests.
Local artists are asked to register a profile with the arts council in order to be considered for the referral. The submitted profile will be used to advocate on behalf of the artist, provide services and promote their work. Artists are asked to submit photos of their work, photos of themselves and tag words to describe the work. Submission of an artist bio and a list of credentials such as education and awards are optional.
More information on submitting an artist profile can be found at www.watauga-arts.org/artist-profile.html#/.
Boone Chamber to host live stream with local government reps
BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce will stream the first installment of its State of the Community series live from the Blue Ridge Energy Watauga District Office, with discussion focused on local government operations.
This session will feature managers and officials from Watauga County municipalities as they update current and future projects and discuss budget priorities heading into the new fiscal year. The session will feature Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox, Watauga County Manager Deron Geouque, Boone Town Manager John Ward and AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene.
The interview-style event will be hosted by Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President David Jackson. Participants will have an opportunity to submit questions to be asked as part of each conversation during the session.
Additional State of the Community series events include a discussion of local education on June 30, a discussion of infrastructure development on Sept. 22 and a discussion of tourism on Nov. 3.
For more information, contact info@boonechamber.com, call (828) 264-2225 or visit www.boonechamber.com/events/state-of-the-community-series.
