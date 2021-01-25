SmileOn ADG raises $17,000 through Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Store
BLOWING ROCK — SmileOn ADG, a local nonprofit, raised $17,000 for its mission by selling Moravian sugar cakes, cookies and other Dewey’s Bakery baked goods during the holiday season.
Dewey’s Bakery — based out of Winston-Salem — allows community groups to open satellite locations during the holiday season. During that time, 35 percent of all in-store proceeds benefit the groups operating the satellite locations. Shoppers could support SmileOn ADG by shopping in-store, online or curbside.
SmileOn ADG thanked Tanger Outlets, Dewey’s Bakery and the High Country community for their overwhelming support of the Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Store. The nonprofit worked in partnership with Ronnie Mark and his management team at Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock to operate the store from Nov. 14-Dec. 24, 2020.
SmileOn ADG is a Watauga County nonprofit that aims to enhance the lives of young people in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties by providing musical instruments to middle and high school band programs, purchasing equipment for vocational programs at the high school level and awarding scholarships to students who show a strong desire to further their education in the arts or vocations such as automotive and welding technology. In addition to these three main areas, SmileOn supports other educational and growth opportunities for young people and community efforts that directly relates to its mission.
More information about SmileOn ADG can be found at www.smileonadg.org.
Hicks named SBTDC assistant vice chancellor, state director
RALEIGH — Byron Hicks has been named the new assistant vice chancellor and state director of the Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC). The SBTDC is a business and technology extension program of the University of North Carolina system, administered statewide by the Office of External Affairs, Partnerships and Economic Development at North Carolina State University. Hicks assumed his new role on Jan. 2.
Hicks joined the organization in 2011 as a general business counselor in the SBTDC’s Boone/Hickory Regional Center at Appalachian State University. In 2014, he became the regional center director for the Boone and Hickory offices. Hicks assumed his role as deputy state director of the SBTDC in 2018.
In his new role, Hicks will handle overall program management for the SBTDC, the Procurement Technical Assistance Center and other programs. He will help to support and monitor the operations of the SBTDC’s 16 regional offices across North Carolina. Additionally, he will work with key stakeholders in the university, governmental, economic development and business communities to expand the presence of the SBTDC across the state.
Hicks brings over 30 years of experience in business, including commercial lending with major regional banks, management of a family business as well as purchasing and managing a multi-million-dollar grading and utility contractor in Winston-Salem. He is an alumnus of Elon University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in economics.
Hicks succeeds Scott Daugherty as state director of the SBTDC. Daugherty served in the role since 1984 and retired in early January. “I’m delighted with the outcome of the candidate selection process. Byron is well qualified and prepared to assume this role,” Daugherty said.
“We’re very pleased to have someone with so much valuable experience, both external and internal to the SBTDC, take over the leadership of this critical organization,” said Kevin Howell, NC State University vice chancellor for external affairs, partnerships and economic development. “I look forward to working with Byron in his new role for the continued benefit of small and mid-sized businesses throughout North Carolina.”
Allen Tate Companies celebrates best year in company history
CHARLOTTE — Allen Tate Companies — with offices in Boone and Blowing Rock — ended 2020 with $6.15 billion in closed sales volume, the highest in the history of the 64-year-old company and $400 million more than the previous year.
Allen Tate reported 19,949 closed transaction sides in 2020 and listed 9,589 homes for sale.
“In the face of a global pandemic, we pivoted,” said Allen Tate Companies President and CEO Pat Riley. “We had clients who needed to buy and sell homes, and we continued to help them, safely. As people spent more time at home — as their workplace, their schoolhouse and their social space — they realized they wanted something different. Home became more important than ever.”
Inventory continued to be a challenge, said Riley, which resulted in home price appreciation in most areas.
The Allen Tate Family of Companies also reported strong results for 2020:
• Allen Tate Mortgage closed 1,921 loans totaling $484.3 million.
• Allen Tate Insurance provided insurance coverage to 18,583 customers, with nearly 36,500 policies in force.
• Allen Tate Relocation generated 6,607 referrals through its relocation connections around the world.
• Master Title Agency wrote 7,379 title commitments, totaling more than $2.5 billion in property value.
More than 700 Allen Tate realtors achieved top performance levels during 2020, based on closed sales volume of $2 million to more than $100 million. Allen Tate will celebrate these achievements at virtual awards presentations in February and March, the agency stated.
Realtors are recognized each year by Allen Tate for their achievements in categories including company-wide closed sales volume, closed units, listing volume, listing units and referrals as well as for legendary service provided. Realtors are also recognized for their achievements within their region and at the branch level, including top individual agent, top team and rookie of the year.
In 2020, Allen Tate expanded its reach in the Triad, adding a new Kernersville office in January, and its footprint in the High Country, opening a second office in downtown Boone in September. The company also completed renovations to the Charlotte-SouthPark, Lake Norman and Winston-Salem Vest Mill Road offices.
In 2018, Allen Tate joined forces with Howard Hanna Real Estate, the No. 1 family-owned independent real estate broker in the United States and the largest home seller in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York, according to Allen Tate. The agency added that the partnership created the No. 1 privately owned real estate company in the nation, with more than 12,000 agents and employees in more than 350 offices in 11 states, including 45 Allen Tate offices across its five-region footprint in North and South Carolina.
“Last year, we doubled-down in every way possible to help buyers, sellers, homeowners and each other,” Riley said. “Through it all, we never lost sight of what made us the No. 1 real estate company in the Carolinas and one of the top firms in the country — our people, our processes, our perseverance and our passion.”
Riley added that when so much was uncertain, Allen Tate clients trusted the agency to help them with their most important financial decisions.
“We will do everything possible to continue to earn that trust in 2021 and beyond,” Riley said.
