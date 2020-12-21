Valle Crucis Conference Center elects 2021 officers, new members
VALLE CRUCIS —The Valle Crucis Conference Center recently elected officers and board members for the 2021-23 term. The volunteer 12-member governing body sets policy and guides the executive staff of the retreat and conference center, located in the Valle Crucis area.
The Valle Crucis Conference Center has survived the COVID-19 pandemic by “batting singles and bunting,” as incoming president Walter Browning stated. The organization lost approximately $250,000 in revenue due to cancellations and lost business, and was not eligible to apply for federal assistance. Bake sales along with small, COVID-19-safe events and the generosity of supporters all over the nation has kept the retreat center afloat. The incoming board faces the challenge of regaining financial footing in a rocky political and economic climate.
Outgoing president Jim Banks is passing the torch to Browning with mixed feelings.
“I have been proud to serve in this capacity, but whew, what a year to be president,” Banks said.
Newly elected members include Boone local and active volunteer Brenda Lowman; the Reverend Sam Tallman, associate priest at St. Mary-of-the-Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock; and the Reverend Elizabeth “Liz” Tester, Priest in Charge of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Lincolnton.
Both Lowman and Tallman have previously served on the VCCC Board of Directors. Tester grew up in Valle Crucis; her grandfather, the Reverend Welch Tester, and then her father, Jim Tester, worked as executive directors of the retreat center.
“We are delighted to welcome these outstanding folks to the VCCC Board,” says executive director Margaret Love. “They join a team of talented people who hold a deep and abiding love for this special place, and who show it with their thoughtfulness, energy, and dedication.”
Board members are elected to three-year terms, with the option to serve two terms in a row. The VCCC is an independently operated ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Western N.C., and the slate of board members and officers undergoes an approval process by the bishop and executive council of the diocese.
The VCCC is a full-service conference and retreat center, located about a mile passed the Mast General Store on N.C. 194 South. It is housed in the historic Mission School, featuring buildings dating from the late 19th Century and early 20th Century — many of which are on the National Historic Register. The VCCC is open year-round to accommodate groups of five to 150. Meeting and event space and food service are also offered. For more information, visit vcconferences.org/about-us.
Blackburn Community Outreach seeking new board members
TODD — Blackburn Community Outreach stated on Dec. 21 that it is looking for new community members to join its board.
Blackburn Community Outreach operates out of the Blackburn’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Todd with a mission to engage and mobilize the Todd community for social, economic and environmental vitality. The organization does so through the following programs: the Beatitude Gardens, CSA Share Program, Green Valley School partnership, the Todd Listening Project and Todd’s Table. Blackburn Community Outreach also offers services like events, event partnerships, volunteer days and workshops.
More information on Blackburn Community Outreach can be found at www.blackburncommunityoutreach.org. Contact jaimecommunityoutreach@gmail.com for more information on how to get involved in the Todd community.
