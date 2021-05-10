Burke Hospice, Caldwell Hospice officially become one provider
VALDESE/LENOIR – Effective May 1, Burke Hospice & Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care — that also serves Watauga — officially integrated to become one provider. The name for the new organization will be released in June.
In October 2020, leadership from the two separate organizations informed staff of the intent to integrate. The separate board of directors from each organization approved the decision.
Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care CEO Cathy Swanson will serve as the CEO of the new organization. She has served as the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care CEO for 31 years.
“The vision for the collaborative partnership is to integrate two like-minded community-owned hospice and palliative medicine providers in order to have a greater impact on serious illness and end-of-life care in the communities served,” Swanson said.
Since the announcement of the intent to merge last fall, leadership from both organizations have partnered to develop an integration plan, which will take place over the next 12 to 18 months. Some departments have already begun the integration process, Swanson said.
There are no plans to close any of the locations or have a reduction in force, she added.
For the time being, referral and admission processes at the two locations will remain the same and patient care will continue at the same level of excellence.
“The transition will be seamless for our patients and families,” Swanson said. “Both organizations have a long history of outstanding patient care and that won’t change. We are excited about the future of our new organization and to be the leader in community-based palliative medicine and hospice care for this area.”
The Burke office can be reached at (828) 879-1601 and the Caldwell office can be reached at (828) 754-0101.
Awards Presented for Outstanding Water Protection Efforts
RALEIGH — The N.C. Source Water Collaborative, a statewide drinking water protection group, has announced the winners of an annual awards program recognizing individuals and organizations that protect sources of public drinking water.
Source water protection awards were presented in the following categories:
Surface Water Planning Award:
New River Conservancy in partnership with Jennings Environmental, Blue Ridge Conservancy, Middle Fork Greenway, Blue Ridge Resource Conservation & Development, and the town of Blowing Rock for the Middle Fork New River Section 1B Restoration Project
Leadership Award:
Rebecca Turner in recognition of her efforts with Hertford County Rural Water Wellhead Protection Activities
Surface Water Implementation Award:
City of Durham, Department of Water Management; Triangle Land Conservancy; Eno River Association for land conservation projects completed under the City of Durham’s Water Supply Watershed Protection Program
The awards were announced during the Water Resources Research Institute’s annual conference, held virtually last month. Any individual, group, organization, or agency that engages in activities to protect drinking water at its source is eligible for an award.
The Department of Environmental Quality provides leadership for the N.C. Source Water Collaborative, which is a partnership of volunteers from non-profit organizations, universities, state, local and federal agencies, professional associations, and regional councils of government. The group develops and supports strategies that preserve the lakes, streams, rivers, and aquifers used for drinking water, as well as the land that protects and recharges these sources of water.
To learn more about the Source Water Collaborative, visit http://ncswc.org/.
NCDMV suspends replacement of older license plates due to aluminum shortage
ROCKY MOUNT – A world-wide shortage of aluminum is forcing the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles to indefinitely suspend its program to replace license plates that are older than six years. The move is being taken to help ensure there is enough material to produce first-time plates.
Normal first-time plate production is 400-500 a day. But the older plate replacement program, passed into law by the General Assembly in September 2019, meant that figure this year has been about 10 times that number. More than 640,000 replacement plates were produced in the first four months of this year, with about another 1.4 million projected to be needed for the rest of the 2021.
Corrections Enterprises, which handles the plate production, has enough aluminum on hand to make about 160,000 plates, and another shipment of the metal is expected the middle of this month.
The replacement plates were automatically sent to customers when they renewed their registration of the older plates online or by mail, while customers who renewed at a local License Plate Agency office received their plates at that visit. There is no customer charge for getting the new plate.
There is no timetable for when the issuance of the replacement plates will resume, but if the suspension continues until late this year, it is likely the rest of phase one of the replacement program will be handled in 2022, with phase two moving back a year to 2023. The replacement of the plates was initially supposed to start July 1, 2020, but was pushed back to this year because of COVID-19 impacts.
Phase one of the replacement program covers regular vehicle and motorcycle license plates. The second year is for older specialty plates, including personalized plates, commercial, permanent, municipal and state-owned, for-hire, dealers, trailers and farm vehicles.
