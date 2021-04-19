BRAHM receives $7K grant from Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership
ASHEVILLE — The Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership (BRNHA) has awarded 15 grants totaling $185,000 to fund projects across the North Carolina mountains and foothills; the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum received $7,100 of this funding.
The grants support craft, music, natural heritage, Cherokee culture and agricultural traditions. These five facets of the region’s heritage earned the 25 counties of Western North Carolina a Congressional designation as the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area in 2003.
“Our non-profit organization is eager to support community projects across Western North Carolina,” said Angie Chandler, Executive Director of BRNHA. “By highlighting our cultural traditions and natural treasures, we help sustain these resources, bolster pride in Western North Carolina, and advance the regional economy.”
Blowing Rock Art & History Museum received $7,100 for an exhibition highlighting African American craft, music and dance in Western North Carolina.
Other regional organizations who received funding include Lost Province Center for the Cultural Arts in Ashe County, which received $14,637 for a market analysis and feasibility study to assess the potential for a proposed Appalachian arts center at the Historic Lansing School. Additionally, the the Altapass Foundation received $12,820 to convert an outdoor pavilion at the Historic Orchard at Altapass to a venue for music performances.
Since its inception in 2003, the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership has awarded 188 grants totaling $2.5 million and leveraging another $5.9 million in matching contributions from local governments and the private sector. These grants have funded projects in all 25 counties of Western North Carolina in the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area’s footprint.
The Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership works to protect, preserve, interpret and develop the unique natural, historical and cultural resources of Western North Carolina for the benefit of present and future generations, and in so doing to stimulate improved economic opportunity in the region. National Heritage areas are locally-governed institutions that encourage residents, nonprofit groups, government agencies and private partners to work together in planning and implementing programs that preserve and celebrate America’s defining landscapes. For more information, visit BlueRidgeHeritage.com.
Northwest Prosperity Zone receives $9.6 million in Community-Based Grants Initiative funds
In January 2020, the Golden LEAF Foundation launched its Community-Based Grants Initiative in the Northwest Prosperity Zone. The NC Rural Center assisted in the effort by providing technical assistance and coaching to organizations developing projects and seeking potential funding through Golden LEAF or other sources.
At the April 2021 Board meeting, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded funds for 14 Community-Based Grants Initiative projects totaling $9.6 million in the Northwest Prosperity Zone. These projects will support workforce preparedness, job creation and economic investment, public infrastructure, and agriculture outcomes in Alexander, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, McDowell, Mitchell, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
Of the funds awarded, $6.8 million in Community-Based Grants Initiative funds will leverage more than $8.3 million in funds committed by several partnering entities including the Appalachian Regional Commission, Connect NC Bond funds, the N.C. Department of Commerce and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), as well as local funding.
Watauga County
$108,000 to Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture for personnel, equipment, supplies, a vehicle and marketing costs to help BRWIA expand its delivery and distribution network by developing satellite pick-up locations for BRWIA’s High Country Food Hub online marketplace in Watauga and Ashe counties.
Ashe County
$500,000 to Ashe County for pre-construction and construction costs for an access road, a gas line, a water main, a gravity sewer main, and telecommunications infrastructure to support creation of a new 41.7-acre industrial park in Ashe County to address the county’s lack of suitable sites to market to prospective industrial companies.
Wilkes County
$1.5 million Wilkes Economic Development Corporation for design and site work and construction of a multi-tenant building for commercial or light industrial use on a 4.8-acre site owned by the EDC. The EDC would also offer ongoing mentoring, professional legal, accounting, and marketing consultations, and additional support from the SBTDC, SBC, and EDPNC.
Caldwell County
$1,098,000 to Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute for tools, equipment, wrapped truck and trailer, trainers, and parts to develop a regional Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology program that would be the only diesel program serving Caldwell, Watauga, Burke, Catawba and Alexander counties.
Regional
$1,500,000 to Western Piedmont Community College to construct a 30,000-square-foot Construction Trades Solution Center that would offer degree and certificate training programs in carpentry, masonry, electrical technologies, HVAC, plumbing, and green construction principles. Catawba Valley Community College will collaborate to serve students from Alexander and Catawba counties to help meet a projected regional shortage of more than 3,700 skilled construction workers over the next five years.
Golden LEAF’s Community-Based Grants Initiative is a competitive initiative that focuses on a region and is designed to identify projects that are ready for implementation and have the potential to have a significant impact. Awards are limited to up to three projects per county and total no more than $1.5 million per county. Regional projects are also considered under this program.
High Country Caregivers expands Kinship Navigation services
HIGH COUNTRY — High Country Caregivers recently announced the expansion of its Kinship Navigation services, and will offer this program in Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Yancey and Ashe Counties.
Programs by High Country Caregivers empower grandparents to raise their grandchildren in a safe, stable and loving environment. The Kinship Navigation model is multi-pronged to include community education, financial support for health-conscious youth activities and counseling support.
This expansion was made possible by grants from the following donors: Kathleen Kennedy Foundation, Women for Women Fund, Karyn Kennedy-Herterich Foundation and the Arthur Family Foundation.
Funding from these organizations made it possible to hire a full-time Kinship Navigation Specialist. The Kinship Navigation Project will be led by Kinship Navigation Specialist Julie Greer. Greer comes to High Country Caregivers with a rich background in working with children and families.
Born and raised in Spruce Pine, Greer is a 1996 graduate of Mitchell High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s in Sociology, with an emphasis in family studies, from Wake Forest University and a Master’s in Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Greer has previous work experience in early intervention and childcare. She most recently helped create and implement the Quality Counts program for Spartanburg County First Steps in South Carolina.
For more information about High Country Caregivers and its programs to assist grandparents raising grandchildren and kinship families contact them at High Country Caregivers, P.O. Box 3356, Boone, NC 28607, info@Highcountrycaregivers.com or at (828) 832-6366.
