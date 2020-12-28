Carolinas Audi Club gives check to Western Watauga Center
SUGAR GROVE — The Carolinas Chapter of the Audi Club North America had their annual driving event in Blowing Rock earlier this year, and recently donated a check for $1,700 to the Western Watauga Community Center.
Cindy Lamb, the director of the Western Watauga Community Center, said the Audi Club had called her wanting to donate money that had been collecting to support the center’s home delivered meals program offered through Project on Aging of Watauga County. Lamb said the donating will greatly help the program. She added that the Audi Club members had said that they like to support programs in the county that their event is held in each year.
Community Care Clinic reminds public about adopt-a-patient program
BOONE — The Community Care Clinic — a free clinic providing healthcare to low-income, uninsured persons in the community — is promoting its adopt-a-patient program as an option for a year-end giving opportunity.
Caitlin Massey, the development officer for the Community Care Clinic, said the agency has had a successful year-end appeal nearing $31,400 in donations — including $5,700 for its adopt-a-patient program. Adopt-a-patient ensures that one patient has care for an entire year.
Massey said that it costs the clinic about $300 a person with four to five appointments a year for that patient. The cost is kept at a lower amount due to partnerships with LabCorp, the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, volunteer doctors and volunteer intake personnel. The clinic serves as a primary care provider for clients, as opposed to an urgent care-type facility.
“I think a lot of people in the area don’t realize that we have established patients,” Massey said. “These are the one’s donors adopt. We provide case management for chronic diseases — diabetes being a very common case. Patients are able to receive the care they deserve without the financial burden.”
For a one time donation of $300 or for as little as $25 per month, community members can “adopt a patient” to help pay for their care for an entire year. For more information about the adopt-a-patient program or to donate, visit ccclinic.org/adopt-a-patient. Checks for the program can be made payable to the Community Care Clinic, 141 Health Center Drive, Suite B, Boone, N.C., 28607. To make an appointment at the Community Care Clinic, call (828) 265-8591
SECU Foundation gives $3 million to North Carolina Community Foundation for COVID-19 response
RALEIGH — The board of directors of the North Carolina Community Foundation recently announced a gift of $3 million from the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation for the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund — NCCF’s fund to benefit COVID-19 pandemic response across the state.
The $3 million grant is comprised of two pieces — a $2 million general purpose grant which will help NCCF provide assistance to community nonprofits through its North Carolina Healing Communities Fund, and a $1 million challenge grant which will help NCCF raise the additional capital needed to meet the goals of the NC Healing Communities Fund.
The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. As NCCF is a statewide organization, nonprofit organizations that meet the organization’s criteria anywhere in the state are eligible to receive funding — including in Watauga, Avery and Ashe counties, according to NCCF spokesperson Louis Duke. Duke stated that the agency has been listening to nonprofit partners during the last several months that have assured NCCF officials that this funding will make a significant impact for organizations receiving funds.
The gift will support the fund providing critical resources for nonprofit organizations in North Carolina that have been impacted severely by COVID-19 through revenue loss and increased demand. The fund’s focus will be to support nonprofits in marginalized communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus and its economic impacts and have been underserved by other sources of financial assistance, specifically communities of lower wealth, communities of color, mostly rural communities and where English may not be the primary language.
Duke said NCCF is appointing a statewide advisory committee charged with making recommendations for grants from the fund. The committee will include representatives from the nonprofit sector, health and human services, rural and faith communities and other philanthropic partners.
“Our affiliate network across North Carolina — which includes local affiliate foundations in Watauga, Avery and Ashe counties — remain a vital source of information about pressing community needs and the nonprofits that are working to meeting those needs,” Duke said. “Their insights will inform the decision making of the appointed advisory committee, as well as the voices of our partners working in rural communities.”
NCCF is deeply grateful to the SECU Foundation, according to Jennifer Tolle Whiteside, NCCF CEO and president.
“Our board and entire organization are profoundly thankful to the SECU Foundation for their tremendous support of the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund,” Whiteside said in a statement. “These funds will be granted to nonprofit organizations most affected by the pandemic as impacts continue to be felt across our state and communities.”
The work accomplished by NCCF is inspiring, according to Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation board chair.
“The SECU Foundation supporting the North Carolina Community Foundation’s NC Healing Communities Fund is just one more way our members are helping our state’s good people find their way through this unprecedented pandemic which has caused so much hardship and pain,” Sanford said in a statement. “With NCCF’s leadership and expertise, we can leverage resources to help smaller nonprofits in underserved and underfunded communities.”
For more information on the North Carolina Community Foundation and the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
Mountain BizWorks receives $250K grant from Wells Fargo
ASHEVILLE — Mountain BizWorks, with offices in Boone and Asheville, announced on Dec. 28 that it received a $250,000 Open for Business grant from Wells Fargo Foundation.
Mountain BizWorks is a U.S. Treasury certified nonprofit community development financial institution. The organization stated that the grant enables Mountain BizWorks to further its programs to help local businesses survive and rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the support will expand Mountain BizWorks’ Catalyst Program to assist entrepreneurs that might lack access to bank lending opportunities. Two Catalyst participants have already received funding from the grant: Sole82 and Safe Plus More.
Mountain BizWorks spokesperson Justin Thompson said funding from the grant is available to those within the agency’s 26-county service footprint – including Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties.
“Mountain BizWorks is honored to be engaged with Wells Fargo on this initiative,” said Matthew Raker, Mountain BizWorks’ executive director. “It’s a win-win in every sense. The local economy benefits, as do the forward-thinking entrepreneurs we work with in our Catalyst Program. The funding process also makes it possible for businesses owned by people of color to gain access to business capital needed to adapt and thrive amidst the pandemic.”
Mountain BizWorks is reducing digital barriers to access the funding and services. The first recipient of funding is Sole82, a boutique sneaker shop that is planning an expansion in the Asheville area. The other is Safe Plus More, a community safety mobile app business that works with area agencies and at-risk populations.
The grant is intended to utilize capital, technical assistance, and technology to grow equitable small business success in the face of COVID-19. The support from Wells Fargo provides COVID-19 relief funding to businesses owned by people of color and low-income individuals. According to Mike Eggleston of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ Community Development Department, “the pandemic has had far-reaching economic effects, especially for business owners who are under- or non-banked. Business owners from low-income communities of color, in particular, are significantly less likely to have access to COVID-19 relief resources than their counterparts elsewhere in the economy.”
This is the challenge Mountain BizWorks set out to address. They have been working to flip this paradigm within its footprint of Western North Carolina by providing resources like the Paycheck Protection Program and community-supported bridge loans specifically to people of color as well as to entrepreneurs based in rural communities with limited banking access. Since March of this year, Mountain BizWorks has deployed over $42 million in COVID-19 relief funding to small businesses, nearly ten times the amount of lending it did in all of 2019.
“We believe in this strategy of providing COVID-19 relief resources and targeted ongoing financial products to underserved and non-banked entrepreneurs across Western North Carolina,” said Peggy Reingold, a community relations senior consultant at Wells Fargo. “It is an effective way to create long term economic resiliency.”
Indeed, the result of local entrepreneurs gaining access to CDFI financing and technical assistance will be their ability to weather economic fallout — making the difference of a community losing the equity and assets created within the last economic expansion, and retaining ownership, building capacity to access traditional financing and developing long lasting intergenerational wealth.
The organization’s Catalyst Cohort provides networking and growth guidance to a cohort of fast-growing WNC companies. Catalyst is designed for existing entrepreneurs of color whose businesses have demonstrated strong job growth potential and want to boost their profitability while further developing their professional networks. Participants in the one-year course receive intensive growth management training along with the opportunity to connect with experienced mentors and receive access-to-capital support.
To learn more about small business loan funds and other learning programs, visit mountainbizworks.org.
National Environmental Health Partnership Council accepting applications for mini grants
The National Environmental Health Partnership Council, is accepting applications through Jan. 8, 2021, from community-based organizations to participate in a one-time technical assistance mini-grant program.
The purpose of the project is to provide technical assistance and mini-grant awards to three local communities as they work to address environmental injustices. To apply, go to www.apha.org/-/media/files/pdf/topics/environment/partners/NEHPC/NEHPC_EJTA_RFA.ashx.
The NEHPC is convened by the American Public Health Association with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Environmental Health/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. The council strives to support healthy people by working for healthier environments and brings together diverse stakeholders to help expand and sustain awareness, education, policies and practices related to environmental health.
For more information about the NEHPC, go to www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/environmental-health/partners/national-environmental-health-partnership-council.
