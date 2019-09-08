Mane Habit Salon cuts ribbon at Boone Mall location
BOONE — Mane Habit Salon’s ribbon cutting event took place on Aug. 17 at its location in the Boone Mall.
The salon was opened in April 2019 by Jezabel Lebetard, who previously said the salon fulfilled her longtime dream of providing quality hair experiences and growing the next generation of hairstylists.
“Lebatard has served the hair industry for over 10 years, and was awarded ‘Best Cosmetologist in Watauga County’ in 2017 and 2018, and was runner up as ‘Best Salon in Watauga County’ in 2019,” a statement from Mane Habit Salon stated. “(Lebatard’s) salon serves hundreds of clients each year, and she hopes to continue to grow her team and serve more people in the Boone community. Lebatard has served around 100 free haircuts for kids combined over the last three years at the Back 2 School Festival and has been involved in numerous cut-a-thons for the Boone community.”
New book covers history of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, hospitals in Watauga
BOONE — The story of how quality health care became a reality of the High Country is laid out in Howard E. Covington Jr.’s new book, “Caring for One Another,” going through the efforts of numerous individuals over the last century-plus.
“In the book, Covington goes on to reveal the innermost thoughts, dreams and struggles of the High Country’s most influential health care visionaries. Thanks to people like Isaac “Ike” Garfield Greer, Richard Sparks, Blanford B. Dougherty, Rev. Edgar Tufts and countless others, patients no longer need to leave the mountain for their health care needs,” an Aug. 22 statement from ARHS states. “These brave men and women laid the foundation for what is today the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.”
To receive a free copy of “Caring for One Another” by Covington, visit the lobby at Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital or send an email to marketing@apprhs.org.
Jackson Sumner & Associates adds Saunders to team
BOONE — The Jackson Sumner & Associates insurance agency of Boone has added Brantley Saunders to the marketing team as the South Carolina marketing representative.
“Saunders is a South Carolina native who studied marketing and theatre at College of Charleston and has 10 years of experience in the insurance industry in various capacities, including E&S underwriting,” the agency stated. “She also has a background in creative and technology fields.”
“We are very excited to welcome Brantley to our marketing team, managing our South Carolina territory,” stated JSA President and CEO Danielle Wade. “Her enthusiasm and creative mind will easily engage the agencies we serve in SC and will be an asset to their business.”
Saunders will serve and support retail agents throughout SC and will report to JSA Director of Marketing Joi Neike.
“Brantley has a background as a performer,” stated Neike. “We are certain that the agents of South Carolina will keep her on her toes and will be singing her praises in no time.”
Saunders will be based out of Charleston, S.C., where she lives with her husband Joe. Together they enjoy being on the water, hiking and traveling to Broadway shows.
