BOONE — The 2019-20 season of “The Schaefer Center Presents …” announces that singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett has been added to the slate of artists scheduled to appear as part of the performing arts series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs. The Grammy-winning Texas-based musician, whose style fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues, will take the stage at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Lovett last played in Boone as part of An Appalachian Summer Festival in 2013. Lovett’s addition rounds out an artistically diverse lineup that includes jazz, international and contemporary dance, radio theatre, and music acts that blend multiple flavors of Americana, blues, strings, and country.
Lovett’s addition adds to a diverse roster of music, dance and theatre designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the campus and surrounding area. Tickets for Lyle Lovett and the entire 2019-20 series are on sale now at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org/ or call (828) 262-4046.
