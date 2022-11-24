As the Lost Province Brewing Company begins its winter season of award-winning craft beer, good food and live music, the venue will feature a performance this weekend by new folk singer and musical storyteller Bob Keel.
Hailing from the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia by way of Chattanooga, TN, Keel is coming to Boone as a part of his fall-winter tour that has taken him from Georgia to Florida to Maryland. Traveling with his Martin guitar, his original songs and his musical influences, which range from Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers and Bob Dylan to Jack Johnson, Bob Marley and The Avett Brothers, Keel will appear Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lost Province Brewing Company.
The venue is located at 130 N. Depot Street in Boone. More information and beer and food menus can be found at lostprovince.com.
Keel graduated from college and held down his day job for years, performing on the side and writing his unique tunes. He finally decided to give up his steady income to pursue playing music full-time in late 2019. Unfortunately, that was just in time for the Covid epidemic to shut every music venue in the country down. Undaunted, Keel has pushed through to the other side and he has not given up on his dream.
“I moved to Chattanooga in the heart of the pandemic,” said Keel. “I had a gig in Birmingham, Alabama, and I stopped in to see my girlfriend, whom I had been seeing long distance, and my show in town was canceled. My show was literally on March 14 or 15, one or two days before the lockdown, and I just never left. So, during covid, I wrote a bunch of songs, recorded music and made YouTube videos and all of that kind of stuff.”
Keel was late to the music scene in his younger years, not learning how to play a musical instrument until he was 18 years old.
“When I turned 18, I moved out of the house and my Mom was trying to connect with me, so she talked a friend of hers at church into giving me a classical guitar,” said Keel. “I knew a friend from high school who played music so I said, ‘Hey, man, I’ll buy you a six-pack of beer if you will play music with me once a week.’ He came over once a week for about a year straight, and that is how I learned to play the guitar. The first song I ever learned was a song I wrote with him. I don’t play that song anymore because it was very rudimentary, but it was a fun thing to do at the time. I always felt insecure playing other people’s music early on because my musical chops weren’t up to the level of, say, someone who learned all of their guitar scales when they were 16 or something. But soon, I figured out that if I played only songs that I wrote, then nobody would know if I was messing up.”
Eventually, Keel upgraded into the world of Martin guitars.
“One day, my Dad told me, ‘Look, if you learn how to play the guitar properly, I will buy you a good guitar,’” said Keel. “I started getting better at it and eventually realized that I needed an acoustic guitar that I could plug in. When I was 21, I went to my Dad and said, ‘I’ve learned how to play the guitar, so I’m calling in this chip.’ True to his word, he took me down to the guitar shop and I was just aiming for a $600 Fender model or something similar. Once you get to a music store, of course, you start drooling over the Martin guitars and I begin playing this little auditorium-style Martin. He said, ‘Do you like that guitar?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but it’s too expensive.’ But, he was like, ‘Oh well. Whatever. Let’s get it.’ So, I am very lucky as my Dad is super supportive of me.”
Now, with a proper ax in his hand and a pile of original songs to sing, Keel thought up a way of getting more stage time.
“Eventually, a friend of mine in Shepherdsville, W. Va., who owned a bar gave me a gig and I began to play on the side there,” said Keel. “Around 2005 to 2008 or so, I was doing this thing called the Acoustic Series in Shepherdsville and I got the idea in my head that if I wanted to perform in front of people that wanted to see live music, the easiest way was to do that was to book other artists and then just open up for them.”
As Keel became more of a working musician in the ever-changing post-Covid digital universe, he worked hard at developing all of the modern skills needed to be an independent performer.
“Being an artist these days, you can’t be just a musician,” said Keel. “You also have to be a graphic designer, you have to be a marketer, a web designer and control your website. The only thing I don’t do is take photographs of headshots, so I pay people to do that.”
Keel loves coming to perform at Lost Province Brewing Company and truly enjoys our surrounding High Country mountains.
“I’ve played at Lost Province about three or four times now and it’s great fun,” said Keel. “What I play there, quite simply, is folk music in the vein of Crosby, Stills and Nash and Bob Dylan and The Avett Brothers, leaning towards the newer folk with tinges of bluegrass music in there as well. The kind of way I’ve been writing my songs lately is the ‘three chords and the truth’ type of stuff. Playing this music in Boone has been amazing, especially getting to wake up to those mountains every day. It can be worn off of the mountain and then you drive into Boone and there is snow on the ground. Plus, there is a lot of good people there and fun little places to go and play music and drink good beer. It’s a great town.”
