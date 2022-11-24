As the Lost Province Brewing Company begins its winter season of award-winning craft beer, good food and live music, the venue will feature a performance this weekend by new folk singer and musical storyteller Bob Keel.

Hailing from the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia by way of Chattanooga, TN, Keel is coming to Boone as a part of his fall-winter tour that has taken him from Georgia to Florida to Maryland. Traveling with his Martin guitar, his original songs and his musical influences, which range from Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers and Bob Dylan to Jack Johnson, Bob Marley and The Avett Brothers, Keel will appear Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lost Province Brewing Company.

