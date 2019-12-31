These 10 headlines were the most-read articles on WataugaDemocrat.com in 2019:
1. “Two people found dead in Deep Gap, person in custody,” April 11, 2019
2. “Three from Todd family killed in SC interstate wreck,” June 26, 2019
3. “Driver charged with felony death by vehicle, DWI after fatally striking road flagger,” July 26, 2019
4. “Canadian police: Suspects in ASU grad’s murder found dead,” Aug. 8, 2019
5. “Names of homicide victims released; teen son charged with murder,” April 12, 2019
6. “More information surfaces in double homicide case,” April 23, 2019
7. “Funeral services for Borlase couple on Wednesday, fundraising efforts started,” April 15, 2019
8. “Sports Illustrated names App State win over Michigan biggest in college football history,” Aug. 13, 2019
9. “Truck overturns down embankment, killing driver,” Jan. 4, 2019
10. “101.3 mph wind gust clocked at Grandfather Mountain,” Jan. 9, 2019
