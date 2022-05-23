Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
May 21, 1973
A former Vietnam prisoner of war spoke to kindergarten, first and second graders at Hardin Park elementary school in May 1973, according to a May 21, 1973, article in the Watauga Democrat.
“Lt. Col. Scott Morgan was captured in April 1965 while flying a photo reconnaissance plane at 200 feet above ground level and at 590 miles an hour,” the 1973 article stated. “He managed to evade the enemy for two and a half days before capture.”
“The first years of his captivity were in solitary confinement and in 1969 when the plight of the POW began to draw public attention, conditions began to improve,” the article stated. “Their food consisted of rice, boiled cabbage and sometimes pork fat, twice a day. For five years they were not allowed to exercise or to communicate with other prisoners so they worked out a code system that by tapping on the walls, they could communicate with each other. The only reliable news came from newly captured prisoners.”
According to the 1973 article, the first news the POWs heard of the moon landing came in 1970. A package was received which had packets of sugar with pictures of the men on the moon.
“Lt. Col. Morgan left the states in 1962 and returned (in 1973),” the article stated. “‘We were prepared for the long hair, but the biggest change has been the highway system,’” he said in the article.
“Through the year the first and second grades of Beth Carrin, Betty Elliott and Joanna Springs at Hardin Park Elementary School have been studying about our POWs and MIAs,” the article stated. “The class wore bracelets for Lt. Col Morgan and Sp-4 Arthur Wight of Lansing, Michigan.”
According to the article, a Freedom Tree was planted in honor of the POWs at Christmas time.
“At Thursday’s meeting Miss Joanna Springs presented Lt. Col. Morgan a certificate and one was sent to Sp-4 Wright’s family,” the article stated. “The children had discussed how best to show Lt. Col. Morgan that they are glad he is home. It was decided to have a birthday party for him to celebrate the eight birthdays he missed while a prisoner of war.”
May 20, 1982
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners was still considering all available landfill options in the wake of a previous agreement to use Ashe County’s facility for 90 days, according to the May 20, 1982 edition of the Watauga Democrat.
The options included developing new sites in both Ashe and Watauga counties and negotiating solid waste disposal services with independent contractors, the article read. The commissioners had met in an executive session for over two hours to continue negotiations with Don Houck and Richard Miller, two Ashe County residents who have offered to develop and operate a landfill on a contract basis with the county.
The two had met several times with the commissioners in executive session since the previous fall after they had offered to fulfill the contract landfill services, according to the article.
“We fully intend to have a landfill by the first of the year,” said Larry Stanberry, one of the commissioners. “We have been working since last May to get a landfill and what surprised us was that we were under the impression that the town was going to do everything that it could to extend the life of the existing landfill.”
May 20, 1992State dam safety officials had ordered that the draining of Devil’s Lake in Seven Devil’s continue as the future of the lake’s troublesome dam remained in limbo, according to the May 20, 1992 edition of the Watauga Democrat.
Jim Leumas, state dam safety engineer in Raleigh, said that his office has ordered that the lake be completely drained and that the Seven Devils Resort Club, owners of the privately held dam and recreational lake, had been told that they could have the dam repaired or tear it down.
According to State Officials, the dam could not be allowed to stay in that present condition. The dam continued to be monitored by state inspectors from the Winston-Salem regional office once weekly, and saw little change in the dam’s condition, according to the article.
