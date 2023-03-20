Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
March 11, 1974
“A policy concerning recent streaking episodes on the Appalachian State University campus was announced Friday by the student government association,” stated an article in the March, 11, 1974, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
The article quoted then-Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Braxton Harris in saying, “Several incidents have occurred during the recent streaking episodes that could have resulted in serious injury … The university administration feels compelled to take some action to ensure the safety and rights of all members of the campus community.”
The article stated that the policy ruled that violators who are identified would be subject to an immediate suspension by the chancellor pending a hearing.
A separate article in the same issue of the Watauga Democrat described the protests against the new rule, with as many as 2,000 students assembling on the chancellor’s lawn, marching through the downtown area of Boone and held a sit-in on the administration building steps.
“Streaking, the campus fad of running in the nude, last week drew as many as three late-hour crowds on the campus. Forty to 50 students have participated in the streaking incidents on the campus,” the article stated.
According to the article, violators would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, facing a $500 fine or six months in jail.
March 18, 1994
“When Phil Critcher helped his son and daughter-in-law renovate any old house, they didn’t find an skeletons in the closets. But they did find a Nazi war uniform in the attic,” stated an article from the March 18, 1994, issue of the Watauga Democrat.
According to the article, the more than 100-year-old house had previously belonged to Critcher’s wife’s grandfather. Critcher found the uniform and other items from WWII in the attic.
“I didn’t know any of this stuff was up here. The more I looked, the more stuff I found,” Critcher was quoted as saying in the article.
“Among the items found were medals, an American flag, American Army uniforms, Army duffel bags and even a newspaper dated 1945,” the article stated.
According to the article, also found were an Army banner from what is now Fort Campbell in Kentucky, old letters which included the news of a casualty, metal canisters and a Purple Heart medal.
The casualty news related to Ben Lookabill, who had been killed by a sniper while crossing the Rhine River in German on April 21, 1945. According to the article, George Winebarger, who had married Lookabill’s sister, was responsible for sending Lookabill’s belongings home.
The article stated that many of the items made sense given the house’s history, but no one knew why a Nazi uniform was included.
“We may never know the truth. If only these clothes could talk,” Critcher was quoted as saying.
March 18, 1996
“To drink or not to drink ... Boone citizens will have to come up with the answer as well as the question, according to Boone town councilmen,” stated a 1996 Watauga Democrat article title, “Liquor by the drink is still dormant.”
“The issue of liquor by the drink in the town of Boone has resurfaced as a topic for potential debate. The issue has been dormant for three years following a referendum in January 1993. During the referendum, 1,793 town voters chose not to support the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters and convention centers.
“Towns can hold a referendum on liquor by the drink three years since its last defeat at the polls, according to state law. Now, the Boone Town Council says it will require a lot of registered voters to bring the issue back for serious consideration.
“All three most recently elected council officials — Dempsey Wilcox, Max Schrum and Jimmy Smith — echoed their negative stance from election time.
“What I said when I was running is that I wouldn’t initiate it, second it or support it,” the article quoted Schrum as saying.
“Hunter Schofield and Don Watson also said they would not bring the matter up. In fact, most of the council would rather avoid the issue.
“It divides the community so much,” said Mayor Velma Burnley in the article.
“Indeed, the community did divide over the issue. Schofield, not a member of the council at the time, led the opposition against liquor by the drink. He said the legislation had no benefits and would simply cost the taxpayers unnecessary money.
“Burnley said supporters of the legislation believed it would increase revenue and bring in higher priced restaurants, maybe even national chains.
“If the council does not initiate discussion, concerned citizens may obtain a petition from the Watauga County Board of Elections on which they must collect signatures from 25 percent of the voting population in the town of Boone within 90 days from the beginning of the petition sign up,” the article stated.
Liquor by the drink would not be approved by Boone voters until August 2008.
