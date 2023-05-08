Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
May 8, 1952
“Appalachian State Teachers College is now completing two units in its present construction program, a dormitory for women and a dormitory for men,” stated a story in a 1952 edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“According to the contractors, the women’s dormitory will be ready for occupancy when the 1952-53 term opens on September 8. The contractors have stated that the men’s dormitory may be ready on that date, but it is also possible that the opening of this dormitory may be delayed a week or so.
“The women’s dormitory will house 202 women, and the men’s will take care of 375 men, two in each room. The two buildings, built by the same contractor, will cost $1,210,857, and the equipment will cost an additional $65,000,” according to the article.
“Also under construction at present is a faculty apartment house to be built at a cost of $273,282. The architects are working on plans not for a new demonstration school, a physical education building and an addition to the library.
“These are all units in a $3,500,000 program authorized by the state of North Carolina and now in progress at Appalachian State Teachers College,” the article stated.
May 2, 1983
Adding 180 new residential customers to the town of Boone’s water system was the goal of a $732,720 water line project recently approved by town council, according to an article titled “Extension project is approved.”
“According to Town Manager Marvin Hoffman, the plans will be submitted to Raleigh and Washington, D.C., for review this week by the town’s engineering firm of Henningson, Durham and Richardson of Charlotte,” the article stated.
The project would service areas along Deerfield Road, N.C. 105 and Poplar Grove Road. Funding came from money left over from the construction of the town’s water treatment plant, which came in approximately $200,000 under budget.
The review was required by the state and federal Farmers Home Administration and should be done within 30 days, the article stated. The project would then be bid out in early July.
May 2, 2013
For the third year in a row, Boone’s Division of Motor Vehicles office has achieved the highest organ donor designation rate for the entire state, according to a May 2, 2013, Watauga Democrat article.
In 2012, the Boone office registered 72.5% of all licensees as organ donors, setting a new state record and exceeding the state average of 50.2%, said Katie Paulson, grants program administrator for Donate Life North Carolina, according to the article.
“Boone has continued to meet and exceed the average since we started the program back in 2010,” Paulson said in the 2013 article. “It’s very remarkable.”
The office — which includes chief examiner Craig Lyons and examiners Jeremy Casey and Eddie Taylor — also surpassed its donor registry rates for the last two years. In 2011, 69.6% of licensees signed up to be organ donors, an increase from the 68% who did so in 2010, according to the article.
Paulson and other representatives from Donate Life presented the office staff with a trophy, plaque and breakfast treats Wednesday in recognition of their efforts.
“I say this every year: It’s nothing that we do. It’s the people in the community,” Lyons said. “We’re just doing what we’re told. ... Everybody that comes through here, they get asked.”
Reggie Kyle, DMV district supervisor, joked in the article that the office needs only one more year as champion before it’s “bigger than ASU football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.