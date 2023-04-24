Editor’s note: This article features news and photos as they appeared in past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
May 1, 1972
“In Watauga County, for home owners and for apartment dwellers alike, housing costs have been on an upward spiral in the last ten years, the figures show.
The home owners in the local area — there are 4,759 of them — have been confronted with bigger and bigger bills for fuel, repairs, taxes and the like.
For the 1,755 families who are living in rental units, costs have been zooming similarly. They have seen their rents rise from a median of $41 a month to $84 in the last ten years. This is exclusive of the cost of utilities and fuel.
For half of them, the rents have been lower than those contract amounts and, for the other half, higher.
The facts and figures are from data compiled by the Commerce Department in connection with the latest Census of Housing.”
April 24, 1980
The following article is from an April 24, 1980, Watauga Democrat article titled “New Cult Worships Windmill.” In the article, Wooshies founders created a 15-minute long informational video as a parody of CBS’ “60 Minutes.”
“Cult worshippers in Boone? There sure are, and they are calling themselves the ‘Wooshies,’” the article stated.
“They believe there are powers to be gained from windmill worship, and they developed here locally with the development of the windmill,” the article stated. “The cult’s name, appropriately enough, is derived from the object of their adoration.”
“Their shrine is the wind generator turbine perched atop Howard’s Knob, a project of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Department of Energy, General Electric and Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation. But don’t be alarmed. These are not youthful believers camped at the windmill site. They only exist on tape. But nevertheless, they are known, and the news of their existence has reached as far away as France, Canada and Germany.”
“(Founder Kenn) Hochstetler has even received a picture from Germany that pictures a car with a ‘Wooshie’ bumper sticker on it,” the article stated.
“‘Most people think it’s humorous,” Hochstetler said, “and they’ve likened it to the idea of the mountaineers trying to pull the wool over the flatlanders. It’s really something that I think local folks have had a few smiles and laughs about and enjoyed … Everybody has heard something about the Wooshies.’”
A
pril 23, 1999
“Appalachian State University students are often criticized for partying far into the night and for crowding Boone’s highways with too much traffic.
A group of ASU students, however, is making a difference in the community by teaching their computer skills to back-to-school adults .
Members of the Students in Free Enterprise organization from ASU have recently taught Watauga County Department of Social Services employees and Watauga High School custodians how to use computers for career and personal enrichment.
The computer literacy project, which targeted middle-aged workers in Watauga County, fit nicely into App SIFE’s mission and with the ultimate goal of the international SIFE organization.
App SIFE members taught computer lessons every Tuesday evening for five weeks starting in mid-January. The adult leaders’ computer interests ranged from personal record keeping to surfing the net for information to help their small businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.