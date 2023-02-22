South Depot Crowd.jpg

Festival-goers cheer at Boonerang’s South Depot Stage in 2022.

 Photo by David Parrish

BOONE — Mountain Times Publications has announced a new partnership between two of its flagship papers and the town of Boone.

The Watauga Democrat, the newspaper of record since 1888 in Watauga County, and Mountain Times, the free community newspaper, are the presenting sponsors of Boonerang Music & Arts Festival — the popular festival taking place in downtown Boone June 15-17.

