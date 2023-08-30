Durham Home, February 1972, George Flowers Collection, DW.jpg

The Bryce Durham residence as it appeared in February 1972. 

 Image courtesy of the George Flowers Collection, Digital Watauga Project

BOONE — The Watauga County Historical Society has announced that Terry Harmon will be presenting on his forthcoming book, "Convoluted: The 1972 Durham Family Triple Homicide," as part of its quarterly speaker series.

This presentation, which is free and open to the public, will take place at the annual meeting of the WCHS on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the Watauga County Public Library’s Community Room. It will also be available on Facebook Live at the Digital Watauga Facebook page. Light refreshments will be served for those attending in person. The presentation will occur following a brief business meeting of the WCHS.

Terry Harmon.png

Terry Harmon
