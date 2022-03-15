BOONE – The Jones House gallery is displaying Digital Watauga Project’s series on the workers of Boone until the end of March.
The exhibition features photos, maps and information about workers of Boone since its earliest years in the 1800’s. Photographs and descriptions of workers of the community intend to tell part of the story of the town’s history over the past 150 years. The final feature discusses the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and other modern issues on the workforce while recognizing the frontline workers and offering a space for viewers to share their experiences on paper or digitally through the use of a QR code.
The opening reception of the exhibition took place on March 4 where DWP members Sai Estep, Ellie McCorkle and Jennifer Woods discussed the intention and content of the series. The group began by discussing the early history of the town.
“Boone turns 150 this year, how did we start? Where did we come from? Most of the history of the people in our area is unknown, though evidence has suggested that the first people here were indigenous people, but it’s unclear if there were long term settlers,” said Woods. “The area was first remarked upon by religious groups that were looking to settle, hunters that were following game through the mountains, but very few people settled here.”
Woods shared that the establishment of Boone could have been due to the location of a store founded by Jordan Councill in the 1820s. She described the few stores and hotels that were in operation and concluded that agriculture was the way of life at that time for many people. She continued to share the impact of transportation on the region.
McCorkle then highlighted the growth of Appalachian State University, the population of Boone, and the changing workforce through the years before Estep shared modern worker trends.
The exhibition predominantly features the revived work of photographers Palmer Blair and Jamie Fletcher. Blair worked from his photography business which was located in several different locations on West King Street. In the 1950s he completed a series entitled “Workers of Boone,” which featured individuals working at businesses in downtown Boone. Fletcher was a freelance photographer for the Watauga Democrat.
“We see Jamie Fletcher as taking the baton from Palmer Blair and capturing the workers of Boone,” said Estep. “So he did a lot of stringer photography work for the Watauga Democrat and many of the images you’ll see in the later portion of the exhibit are by him.”
DWP was founded in 2014 through a partnership between the Watauga County Historical Society and Watauga County Public library, beginning in 2015 with a staff of cycling interns. Currently, DWP has a part-time technician, an intern, and a coordinator working a total of 36 paid hours per week in addition to volunteer hours.
Between the years of 2014 and 2016, 3,146 items were processed to create 14 collections, between 2017 and 2019, 3,587 items were processed to create 38 collections and in 2020, 5,416 items were processed to create 17 collections highlighting different aspects of the county’s history.
DWP currently has over 200,000 items still needing to process and new donations are taken regularly. In the coming years, the organization hopes to be able to house one full-time and two part time positions in order to continue to expand their collections.
To learn more about DWP, visit www.digitalwatauga.org.
