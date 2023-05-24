BOONE — The Daniel Boone chapter of NCSDAR met on May 10 to discuss a unique project: the collaboration between Mary Moretz, Bea Wellborn and Catherine Fannon on a historical preservation project related to the local Tatum Cabin.
The Tatum Cabin is a cabin from 1775 that is located at Hickory Ridge Living Museum. Preceding the cabin’s current location, the cabin was in Ashe County.
Bea Wellborn was in the process of discovering her ancestry when she realized a relative of hers had a connection to the Tatum family. After further inquiry, her relative unearthed two picture frames that held antique documents.
“The glass was coming out of the frames, she handed it to me and I looked down. I knew that I was looking at something important because one of those documents, even though it was in pieces, had a wax seal on it, and I could see the date was 1788,” Wellborn said.
The documents were proof of the cabin’s ownership.
“Beginning with Thomas Farmer in 1788, the land changed ownership six times before coming into possession of Buckner Tatum in 1836,” Fannon said. “After 1840, Wagner sold his property to his nephew Elijah Tatum. Wagner then moved his family to Georgia. Elijah Tatum raised his children in the cabin and bequeathed it to his son, John Leigh Tatum, who raised his children there. John Lee's son, Elijah Thomas Tatum, nicknamed Lightning, lived with his parents and Todd until 1935 when he and his family moved away.
Wellborn traveled to Greensboro to meet a professional in paper conservation to preserve the document, got them professionally framed, then donated them to the local chapter of NCSDAR. Catherine Fannon’s husband, Brian Fannon, is building a model of the Tatum cabin. This model will be donated to the Daniel Boone chapter as well.
“The Historic Preservation Committee has voted that we loan our Tatum Cabin project, and all these components, to the Ashe County Museum,” Moretz, head of the Historic Preservation Committee in the local chapter of NCSDAR, said.
Andrew Cole, the director of the Ashe County Museum also attended the meeting.
“I think what the chapter is doing is absolutely wonderful. I learned things about the Tatum Cabin today that I didn't even realize. As (Mary Moretz) mentioned, Watauga and Ashe counties share very similar history and culture… and thanks to groups like the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the southern Appalachian Historical Association, and the Overmountain Victory Trail, we are able to continue to pass that history down to new generations. And so we're extremely excited about taking on this loan, and we promise to take good care of it for as long as you allow us to have it,” Cole said.
