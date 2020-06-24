While experiencing the culture and flavor of the Appalachian Mountains, visiting a local High Country farmers market is one way to connect with local people and support local enterprise. You may pick up a local recipe or buy one-of-kind arts and crafts while acquiring fresh produce from the towns in this area.
High Country farmers markets vary in size and focus, whether it’s locally grown produce, eggs, meat or handcrafted items that range from pottery to knitted goods, jewelry and apothecary products.
Ashe County
Farmers MarketThe Ashe County Farmers Market is open every Saturday, May to October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., until transitioning to its holiday season starting in November. Vendors sell produce, meats, dairy, breads, plants and soaps. A food truck is also on site. The market will look somewhat different this year with one entrance and one exit to encourage social distancing. A hand washing station is available at the entrance for all customers to wash their hands before entering and all customers are encouraged to wear gloves and masks. The exit will be on the side closest to First Baptist Church.
Important events and COVID-19 updates are listed on ashefarmersmarket.com.
Avery County
Farmers MarketLocated in Banner Elk, Avery County Farmers Market offers locally grown produce, meat, artisan breads and baked sweets. In addition, shoppers can find homemade jellies and jams, raw honey, maple syrup, and locally grown flowers and plants.
The Avery County Farmers Market is an association, “organized for educational, charitable and marketing purposes,” according to its website. “It is dedicated to serve the needs of the farms and farmers throughout Avery County, promote standards, encourage the growth and well being of local farms, and educate the public in Avery County to the benefits of supporting local farms.”
This market is open every Thursday from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Historic Banner Elk School. For more information visit www.averycountyfarmersmarket.net.
Watauga County
Farmers MarketThe Watauga County Farmers Market is open every Saturday, starting from May until Oct. 12, and an additional weekend Nov. 2-12. Gatherings take place from 8 a.m. until noon on each Saturday from May to October and from 9 a.m. until noon in November.
The Watauga County Farmers Market has been operating since 1974, according to its website. Vendors at this market provide locally made and produced food, art, music and crafts. For more info visit www.wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org.
Johnson County
Farmers MarketLocated in Mountain City, Tenn., this market features local produce, meats, eggs and baked goods. Handmade crafts offered by local vendors include, knitted items, jewelry and pottery. The market takes place from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays at 716 S. Shady St. in Mountain City, which is about 30 minutes from Avery County. Organizers and vendors are celebrating its 10 year anniversary in 2020, according to its website at www.johnsoncountyfm.com/-us.
Blowing Rock
Farmers MarketEach Thursday afternoon in downtown Blowing Rock, this farmers market offers fresh, local produce, flowers and other goods from local farms. Gatherings take place from 3-6 p.m. at 132 Park Avenue in Blowing Rock. For more info visit https://blowingrock.com/calendar/farmersmarket/.
The King Street
Farmers MarketThe King Street Farmers market takes place each Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. from May to October. This market is found at 130 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. The market is organized by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture at https://www.brwia.org/staff.html.
The High Country
Food HubThis online food source is another project of the Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture. The organization features “500-plus locally made products from 50-plus High Country farmers and food entrepreneurs,” according to its website at www.highcountryfoodhub.org.
Products that community members can order include, buttermilk biscuits, goat milk fudge, spices and seasonings, fresh fruits and vegetables, natural salves, and several others.
The High Country Food Hub, where orders can be picked up each Wednesday from noon until 7 p.m. is located at 252 Poplar Grove Rd. in Boone, Orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m, on the Monday before in order to ensure that products are ready for pick up on Wednesday.
Dave Walker, development director for Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, said “Since the COVID-19 outbreak business has been up 400 percent. It’s a great way for people to order fresh locally grown food without going out.”
