Two Boone artists revealed their collaboration with Eno, a popular outdoor recreation retailer, on July 22.
“It’s like, an ode to Appalachia,” Langewisch said.
Allison Langewisch and Belle Hissam are two graphic artists who own, illustrate and design murals about town. The two dated for four years and recently got engaged. Langewisch was approached by Eno last fall.
“It was October or November, they were asking if we were interested in a collaboration for print,” Langewisch said. “Of course, then I wanted to share it with Belle,” they said.
The hammock was released and available for purchase online from multiple popular outdoor recreation retailers.
On the ideal Boone summer day, the place for any student to be is outdoors, sprawled between two tree posts, lounging in a hammock, not just any hammock, an Eno brand hammock.
“My friends and I would hang up an Eno on Sanford Mall and read together between classes,” Langewisch said.
Langewisch and Hissam are both App State alumni. Both graduated with degrees in the arts, Langewisch in 2016 and Hissam in 2017. The two have remained in Boone, since.
Langewisch is the shop manager at a local tattoo shop and runs her own graphic design studio. Hissam is a tattoo artist at that same tattoo shop, a designer and an illustrator. Together the couple own the design studio Love Letter Creative. Founded in 2018, Love Letter Creative is responsible for the several iconic murals in Boone, the one ‘s inside Hatchet Coffee and Lily’s Snackbar.
Another App State alumni and member of Eno’s product development team, Emily Danielson, put Love Letter Creative in touch with the hammock commpany.
“It was quite a tight deadline,” Langewisch said, adding that as a team, she and Hissam knocked it out in three weeks.
Eno did not prompt the pair to keep the collaboration a secret, but it felt like a special project, “a different level” Hissam said from what the two normally do. The two kept the collaboration a secret until National Hammock Day, Thursday.
The hammock brand is nationally recognized, based and based in Asheville. Neither Langewisch nor Hissam were aware of this prior to the collaboration, but when they found out, they were even more eager to accept the offer.
“The team was so sweet, they really let us take full creative control over what we wanted to do and they allowed us to express ourselves in the way that we needed to,” Hissam said.
“The collaboration just felt really easy and natural and that was just really nice to be able to work with somebody on that level in that way,” Hissam said.
The two brainstormed four ideas based on objects they both liked to draw more than anything.
“It was really inspired by vintage botanical illustrations combined with the love that we have for the area that we live in,” Hissam said.
The print was their love letter to Appalachia, they said. It is set on a deep blue background, speckled with white dots, resembling a starry night sky. The sky is painted with various flora and fauna found along the Appalachian trail; mushrooms, scorpions, moths, a fern leaf.
“To have a name like this under our belt feels really empowering,” Hissam said.
The hammock is limited-run, which means it won’t be available forever. Hissam and Langewisch hope the overwhelming positive response Love Letter Creative has seen on social media will allow them to print more.
