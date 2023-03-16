narcan training

Homestead Recovery Center staff offer NARCAN training.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — A drug known for helping to reverse overdoses will potentially be even more available in the near future.

With North Carolina overdose deaths increasing by 22% in 2021, according to the North Carolina Department of Health, the drug Naloxone has received priority review by the Food and Drug Administration as an over-the-counter treatment.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.