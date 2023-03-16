WATAUGA — A drug known for helping to reverse overdoses will potentially be even more available in the near future.
With North Carolina overdose deaths increasing by 22% in 2021, according to the North Carolina Department of Health, the drug Naloxone has received priority review by the Food and Drug Administration as an over-the-counter treatment.
“Since first hearing about the possibility of naloxone being available over the counter, and that if approved name brand Narcan could face more competition from generic forms of the drug, I have been optimistic that this change would help lower prices and increase access and reachability of these life saving medications thus leading to less of our community members dying from preventable overdose deaths,” said Mollie Bolick, director of Homestead Recovery Center.
If the FDA grants Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s application, NARCAN would be the first 4 mg naloxone nasal spray available OTC in the U.S. NARCAN Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond. NARCAN was first approved in 2015 for community use for known or suspected opioid overdoses.
Bolick said North Carolina’s current standing order for naloxone allows most people to walk into a pharmacy or agency that distributes harm reduction supplies and receive naloxone.
“As one of those agencies, having naloxone available over the counter would help us cut through red tape to purchase naloxone as a distributor and get it in the hands of people who need it most,” Bolick said. “In 2022 we distributed 600 doses of naloxone to the community and continue to see increased reports of fentanyl in the local drug supply. I expect that we will continue to see this trend and believe that overdose reversal medications should be more available and less cost prohibitive.”
Community members can pick up free naloxone and get trained in how to identify and reverse an overdose at Homestead Recovery Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larger groups can also contact us to set up an on-site training for their staff, students or peers.
Mary McKinney, founder of End Overdose in Watauga, is glad that NARCAN could be approved by the FDA.
“Anything and everything that increases ease of access to overdose reversal medication is a good thing. As my friend John Simmons says about the availability of this medication, ‘There is no good reason to let a person die,’” said “Reversing an overdose can let a person live and have opportunity for hope.”
The FDA is expected to make a final decision on the prescription-free sale of NARCAN by March 29.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.