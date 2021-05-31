Performers will once again tread the stage of Lees-McRae College’s Hayes Auditorium for summer performances following 2020’s hiatus due to COVID-19. The school’s Summer Theater program has been going strong for more than three decades and offers high quality, professional performances to community members and visitors alike.
By including a mix of professionals performers, community members and students in the cast, Lees-McRae Summer Theatre serves as both an educational and entertainment opportunity for both the Lees-McRae students and the wider community.
This year, audience sizes will be reduced to allow for social distancing and fewer people in a single space. In accordance with North Carolina state mandates, all audience members are required to wear a mask and receive a temperature check before entering the theater.
Additionally, the theater will be thoroughly cleaned between performances. If any audience member is feeling ill prior to their selected performance, they should contact the box office to exchange their ticket for a different showing.
This season’s performances will include the “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” a Tony-award winning comedic musical that includes audience participation and “America’s Artist: The Norman Rockwell Story” an original musical written by Summer Theatre Artistic Director Janet Barton Speer and featuring music and lyrics by Jt Oaks and Tommy Oaks.
Contact the Box Office at (828) 898-8709 with questions or for group ticket sales, or click to www.lmc.edu/community/summer-theatre/index.htm for more information.
‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’Called the funniest musical of the decade, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” follows an eclectic group of six spellers as they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their lives, the contestants spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing “ding” of the bell that signals the end of the road for them.
‘America’s Artist: The Norman Rockwell Story’This musical, with a lush score and heart-warming book, explores the life and art of America’s artist, Norman Rockwell.
Creating more than 4,000 pieces of art in his lifetime, Rockwell captured the essence of America with each paint stroke, from Rosie the Riveter to The Four Freedoms, with his paintings and illustrations reflecting America as we wish it to be.
