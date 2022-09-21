Linville – Linville Winery held their 10th annual an 'old fashion' grape stomp on Saturday, Sept. 17th.
Families and friends lined the outside of long rows of grapes as they waited their turn to squish grapes in between their toes. People purchased their t-shirts in order so that after the stomp, they could step on the clean white shirt and leave a foot sized memory on their shirts.
"People love the traditional way of how wine used to be made, and a lot of wines are still made like that today. We like to pay homage to that, especially during harvest season." Lindsey Wiseman, general manager of the Winery and member of the family who owns the business, said.
Generally it is rare to see children at a winery, but given the nature of the grape stomp, for a day the winery was family friendly. Adults sipped on wine, while eating family meals from home or the food truck.
All aged people who participated in the grape stomp could not help but smile.
"Being one of two wineries in the Avery county, we feel special to be somewhat pioneering wine growing in this region. It's pretty cool to show people that North Carolina wines are good." Wiseman said.
