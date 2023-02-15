The “place to be” has become the place to “dodge potholes and dump your trash.” As a native of the beautiful mountains of Boone, NC, I have a question for our leaders, our neighbors and anyone who might call this home. What happened to the beauty? If you have been on any road in Watauga or Avery County, you would have to be blind or maybe oblivious to not see the trash, limbs, and potholes that are taking away from the beautiful place we call home.
Trash is everywhere on the sides of our roads. Really people? What happened to pride? Does anyone care or know what it means to keep our roadsides and landscape clean and pretty and to put trash where it belongs? Why are people taking trash to the dump not being fined when their loose trash is not covered? Why is trash that falls out of a vehicle not being checked to find out where it came from. We all throw away junk mail and there is always an address on it. People we need to do better! Community service assignees or the people sitting in our county jails could be picking up the trash. It won’t hurt them and it might actually make them think about the things they did wrong and not want to repeat those mistakes.
I travel 194 everyday so I am assuming that our highway department no longer takes care of the sides of our roads, not just mine but none of the roads, or the ditches. The wind blows a tree down and the volunteer fire department goes beyond their call of duty and cuts it out of the road and that’s it. The rest of the tree is left on the guard rail or in the ditch or wherever it fell. Limbs and debris are everywhere. What is the problem? Our safety is not the priority of our leaders?
Potholes, Wow! Huge problem. So doesn’t my gas tax pay for the roads to be kept up? Then, why isn’t it used? On Broadstone Road. the road was repaved. From 321 until right before you get to Valle Crucis School. The project was stopped and I understand that the road is going to be going through some changes to accommodate where the new school will be built. However, from the Broadstone Camp to the red light the road could use some work. There are holes big enough to destroy your vehicle. This needs to be fixed. I am sick of the “same ole same ole”, “ “We can’t find help.” Quit paying people money to sit on their behinds and they will go to work or starve.
I am speaking my mind and I am saddened. I am concerned about many things that are happening everyday in our community and world. Some things go without saying. Doing the right thing should go without saying. Putting trash in the proper place and trying to keep our communities “clean and green” should be a priority! People are smarter than to say “I didn’t know it fell out of the truck.” Come on. We live in one of the most beautiful places in North Carolina, we should be proud. Let’s put that word back into our vocabulary. As many people that travel here deserve better roads and landscape. As a native of this county, I deserve better and so do you. Let’s hold each other accountable!
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.