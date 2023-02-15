The “place to be” has become the place to “dodge potholes and dump your trash.” As a native of the beautiful mountains of Boone, NC, I have a question for our leaders, our neighbors and anyone who might call this home. What happened to the beauty? If you have been on any road in Watauga or Avery County, you would have to be blind or maybe oblivious to not see the trash, limbs, and potholes that are taking away from the beautiful place we call home.

Trash is everywhere on the sides of our roads. Really people? What happened to pride? Does anyone care or know what it means to keep our roadsides and landscape clean and pretty and to put trash where it belongs? Why are people taking trash to the dump not being fined when their loose trash is not covered? Why is trash that falls out of a vehicle not being checked to find out where it came from. We all throw away junk mail and there is always an address on it. People we need to do better! Community service assignees or the people sitting in our county jails could be picking up the trash. It won’t hurt them and it might actually make them think about the things they did wrong and not want to repeat those mistakes.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.